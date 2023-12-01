Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh honored for his contributions to cinema

Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Sharon Stone presented the award to Ranveer Singh and before calling him on stage, she termed him an 'all-rounder'.

The third edition of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival kicked off on Thursday and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was also part of it. At the award show, Sharon Stone honored Ranveer Singh for his contributions to cinema over the years. He was named for this award with two other actors, Diane Kruger and actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan. Ranveer Singh also posed with Johnny Depp. Before being called to the stage, Sharon Stone termed him an 'all-rounder'

The picture

Ranveer Singh is grateful for the award

Ranveer thanked his fans for their support after earning the prize. "I want to thank my beautiful fans the most. They have been my inspiration. They motivate me to push my limitations and strive for greatness, to achieve that golden moment of truth."

Ranveer Singh at Red Sea International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/RXPMdp5bnm — Sneha Biswas (@Realsnehabiswas) December 1, 2023

Ranveer Singh at Red Sea Film Festival 2023

Red Sea Film Festival 2023

This year's festival began on November 30, 2023, with the fantasy film 'HWJN' by Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri. The festival will run until December 09, 2023, and will feature several well-known celebrities from throughout the world.