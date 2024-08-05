Real or fake? The truth behind Priyanka Chopra's disturbing pictures, videos on Instagram

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared some dramatic images from the sets of her upcoming movie The Bluff. This showcases the scenes with her face covered in blood. She also flaunts the burn effects created on her skin.

Priyanka Chopra just finished filming her forthcoming movie The Bluff in Australia. Throughout the production, the worldwide celebrity amused her followers by revealing behind-the-scenes footage of on-set injuries, prosthetics, and props. She has just shared a new set of photographs and videos on Instagram, revealing the special effects makeup utilised during production. The first shot shows a selfie with her face smeared in what seems to be blood.

Another image depicts her hands as charred and disfigured. A video shows her makeup artist meticulously create the burnt hair appearance by smashing cereal and combining it with hairspray before putting it to her hair. Priyanka may be heard saying that the entire procedure stinks. She also shows off the burn results on her skin.

“Bloody Fun times on The Bluff. Last week of filming! PS: FYI for the unversed, I’m on a film set and it’s all makeup. The 1800s on pirate ships were violent times! Incredible to see how every department on a crew creates make-believe into reality,” Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the comment section shortly after with love and excitement for her upcoming film. One user wrote, “Can’t wait to see The Bluff. Best wishes,” while another mentioned, “You are my favourite.”

Priyanka previously tweeted photographs of herself travelling to the film's closing celebration with her mother, Madhu Chopra. On their walk to the venue, they listened to a song that perfectly portrayed the sense of being late for a party. Priyanka and her mother then lip-synced to Salman Khan's hit song "Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee" from the 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya. The caption on the picture read, "My song for when you're late to the wrap party, or maybe not at all. "Does anyone relate?"

Frank E. Flowers directed The Bluff, an action drama film. The plot revolves on a Caribbean woman whose secret background is uncovered when her island is overrun by ruthless buccaneers. Aside from Priyanka Chopra, the film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Jordan Mooney, and others.

Aside from The Bluff, Priyanka is in negotiations for Michelle MacLaren's forthcoming action-comedy picture Cowboy Ninja Viking, which stars Chris Patt. Heads of State, Ending Things, and Sheela are all in the works.

