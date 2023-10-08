RDX star Shane Nigam to feature next in comedy entertainer

The Malayalam youth icon Shane Nigam starrer 'RDX' was a surprise hit in this year. Meanwhile, the star is gearing up for his next comedy entertainer film with Shine Tom Chacko. The movie is produced by Sandra Thomas

Meanwhile, the star is gearing up for his next comedy entertainer film with Shine Tom Chacko. The movie is produced by Sandra Thomas. The movie is set to go on floors on October 9 in Kattapana.

Shane Nigam and Shine Tom have earlier acted together in various films like Corona Papers, Parava, and Ishq. As per reports, Shane Nigam will play the lead role in this comedy entertainer. Anagha Maruthora will play the female lead in this film. The movie is directed by Anto Jose Pereira and Teresa Paul.

Chemban Vinod Jose,Renji Panicker and Jaffer Idukki are also playing the lead roles in the new film set against the backdrop of Idukki. The theme of the film is three love stories between two families.

The film is produced under the banner of Sandra Thomas Productions. The other crew includes production controller Davison CJ. Cinematography by Luke Jose, music by Kailas, creative head by Gopika Rani, cost and design by Arun Manohar, design aesthetic by Kunjamma, art direction by Arun Jose, creative director by Dipil Dev, and production head by Anita Raj

Meanwhile, RDX has recently surpassed Drishyam and Bheeshma Parvam in the list. '2018' tops the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time in Kerala, followed by Pulimurugan and Lucifer.

'RDX' is directed by Nahas Hidayath, a novice director. Sophia Paul, producer of Minnal Murali and Bangalore Days, has produced RDX under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The music is composed by SAM CS, who was also the music director of Kaithi and Vikram Vedha.

RDX is an action-packed movie designed to provide entertainment. The action choreography and its execution are key elements that captivate the audience.

The film incorporates typical elements found in mass entertainers, including revenge, romance, and songs. It also features the backdrop of a perunnal (church festival) where conflicts occur.