Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    RDX star Shane Nigam to feature next in comedy entertainer

    The Malayalam youth icon Shane Nigam starrer 'RDX' was a surprise hit in this year. Meanwhile, the star is gearing up for his next comedy entertainer film with Shine Tom Chacko. The movie is produced by Sandra Thomas

    RDX star Shane Nigam to feature next in comedy entertainer rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    The Malayalam youth icon Shane Nigam starrer 'RDX' was a surprise hit in this year. RDX has reached the fourth position in Kerala's highest collection list of Malayalam films of all time.

    Meanwhile, the star is gearing up for his next comedy entertainer film with Shine Tom Chacko. The movie is produced by Sandra Thomas. The movie is set to go on floors on October 9 in Kattapana.

    Shane Nigam and Shine Tom have earlier acted together in various films like Corona Papers, Parava, and Ishq. As per reports, Shane Nigam will play the lead role in this comedy entertainer. Anagha Maruthora will play the female lead in this film. The movie is directed by Anto Jose Pereira and Teresa Paul.

    Chemban Vinod Jose,Renji Panicker and Jaffer Idukki are also playing the lead roles in the new film set against the backdrop of Idukki. The theme of the film is three love stories between two families.

    The film is produced under the banner of Sandra Thomas Productions. The other crew includes production controller Davison CJ. Cinematography by Luke Jose, music by Kailas, creative head by Gopika Rani, cost and design by Arun Manohar, design aesthetic by Kunjamma, art direction by Arun Jose, creative director by Dipil Dev, and production head by Anita Raj

    Meanwhile, RDX has recently surpassed Drishyam and Bheeshma Parvam in the list. '2018' tops the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time in Kerala, followed by Pulimurugan and Lucifer.

    'RDX' is directed by Nahas Hidayath, a novice director. Sophia Paul, producer of Minnal Murali and Bangalore Days, has produced RDX under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The music is composed by SAM CS, who was also the music director of Kaithi and Vikram Vedha.

    RDX is an action-packed movie designed to provide entertainment. The action choreography and its execution are key elements that captivate the audience.

    The film incorporates typical elements found in mass entertainers, including revenge, romance, and songs. It also features the backdrop of a perunnal (church festival) where conflicts occur.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel Palestine War Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel team unable to reach her

    Israel-Palestine War: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel; team unable to reach her

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH) RBA

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH)

    Singham 3:Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Rohit Shetty directorial? Here's what we know DPK

    Singham 3:Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Rohit Shetty directorial? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vichitra's remarks spark heated clash with Jovika Vijaykumar; mother offers support SHG EAI

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vichitra's remarks spark heated clash with Jovika Vijaykumar; mother offers support

    Bubblegum poster OUT: SS Rajamouli endorses debut film of Roshan Kanakala, son of telegu anchor Suma ATG

    Bubblegum poster OUT: SS Rajamouli endorses debut film of Roshan Kanakala, son of telegu anchor Suma

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: 10 dead in firecracker shop blaze near Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: 10 dead in firecracker shop blaze near Bengaluru

    Israel Palestine war: Woman whose body was paraded by Hamas a German citizen reports

    Israel-Palestine war: Woman whose body was paraded by Hamas a German citizen?

    Israel Palestine War Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel team unable to reach her

    Israel-Palestine War: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel; team unable to reach her

    Unauthorised shops along congested roads in Bengaluru will be removed: DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Unauthorised shops along congested roads in Bengaluru will be removed: DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH) RBA

    Tejas Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut is on a mission, a mission to attack (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon