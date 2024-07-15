Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Bachchan met Ravi Kishan, who praised his performance. Kishan shared a viral video of their interaction. Meanwhile, Bachchan reacted to reports of Kalki 2898 AD surpassing the box office collections of Pathaan in India

Amitabh Bachchan is riding high on the success of his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. At the recent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Bachchan was seen interacting with Ravi Kishan, who lauded his performance in the film. Kishan shared a video of their meeting on his social media, which quickly went viral.

In the Instagram video, Ravi Kishan is seen embracing Amitabh Bachchan, and both actors exchange compliments. Bachchan praised Kishan for his role in Laapataa Ladies.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan reacted to reports that Kalki 2898 AD had surpassed the lifetime box office earnings of Pathaan in India. Pathaan, released in January 2023, featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham and was the year's first major hit. In Kalki 2898 AD, Bachchan stars alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. Released in June, the film has already established itself as one of the biggest hits of the year.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD takes significant inspiration from the Mahabharat and is set in a dystopian future. The narrative focuses on four key characters: Sumathi (played by Deepika Padukone), a pregnant woman believed to be carrying Vishnu's 10th avatar; Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh Bachchan), an immortal guardian of the unborn child; Supreme Yaskin (portrayed by Kamal Haasan), a villain determined to kill the child to prevent his own downfall; and Bhairava (played by Prabhas), a mercenary who prioritizes money over morals.

Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Ashwatthama has been widely praised. At the film’s pre-release press conference, Bachchan humorously recounted, “When Nag Ashwin explained his concept to me, I spent a long time afterward wondering, ‘what the hell is Nagi drinking?’” This remark was met with laughter from the audience.

