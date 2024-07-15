Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding Day 3: Bipasha Basu and others attend

Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant on 12th June; celebs from Aditi Rao Hydari to Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover attend grand reception on Day 3. Let's check out their pictures

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sobhita Dhulipala

Ace actress Sobhita Dhulipala attended the wedding in a beige lehenga paired with a an off-shoulder choli

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Aditi Rao Hydari

'Heeramandi' actress Aditi Rao Hydari attended the wedding reception in a beige embellished lehenga

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu

'Fighter' actor attended the wedding in a classic black bandhgala with wife and actress Bipasha Basu

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Bobby Deol

'Animal' actor Bobby Deol attended the wedding in a  black shinny sherwaani

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Monali Thakur

Ace singer Monali Thakur attended Anant, Radhika's wedding reception in a gorgeous saree which she paired with a statement gold neckpiece

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nimrat Kaur

Actress Nimrat Kaur attended the wedding reception in a beige coloured saree looking glam

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao attended day 3 of Anant, Radhika wedding festivities with wife Patralekha. Rajkummar wore a black ensemble while Patralekha donned a purple saree

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja

Indian crickter Ravindra Jadeja attended the grand reception of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant on day 3

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Deol

'Gadar 2' actor Sunny Deol attended the grand reception of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One