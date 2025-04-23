Fitness Guide: Get inspired by Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna's fitness, diet secrets
Superstars Mahesh Babu (50) and Nagarjuna (65) defy age with their fitness and glamour. How do they maintain their youthful looks and what are their diet and lifestyle secrets?
| Published : Apr 23 2025, 04:45 PM
2 Min read
Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu continue to defy age. Nagarjuna is 65 and Mahesh Babu is turning 50 this year, yet they both look like they're in their 30s. Their fitness and glamour rival even the youngest heroes.
Mahesh Babu's fitness and style are legendary. Even in his 40s, he played student roles, showcasing his dedication to maintaining a youthful appearance. He avoids dairy, bread, pizza, and oily foods, preferring smaller portions of other dishes.
Mahesh Babu minimizes oil intake and maintains a rigorous workout routine in his home gym and pool. His diet, exercise, and genetics contribute to his youthful look. His recent transformation for Rajamouli's film is mesmerizing.
Nagarjuna, the 'Manmadhudu' of Tollywood, remains a romantic icon at 65. He maintains his fitness and glamour, retaining a large female fan base. He eats heartily but balances it with daily workouts, believing it boosts metabolism.
Nagarjuna's diet includes lentils, ghee, brown rice, leafy greens, chicken, and fish. He enjoys a sweet treat before bed. He minimizes oil intake, keeping it to 10% of average consumption. His secret to a healthy and handsome lifestyle is a peaceful mind and stress-free living.
