Set against the backdrop of the historic Shah Bano case, this courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi delves into a landmark legal battle that reshaped women’s rights in India

On the 40th anniversary of the landmark Shah Bano vs. Ahmed Khan Supreme Court verdict of 1985, a powerful courtroom drama inspired by the real-life struggle of Shah Bano is set to hit the big screen. The film revisits a critical moment in Indian legal history, one that sparked national debate on Muslim personal laws and paved the way for greater legal empowerment of women.

Featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, the film promises a gripping portrayal of the iconic legal battle. Yami steps into the role inspired by Shah Bano, while Emraan plays a character modeled on her estranged husband, Ahmed Khan. Their on-screen dynamic is expected to bring intensity and emotional depth to a story that has remained etched in the annals of Indian legal and feminist history.

The project is helmed by filmmaker Suparn S Varma and marks the second entry in his ambitious courtroom trilogy. His first installment, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023), featuring Manoj Bajpayee, received critical acclaim for its hard-hitting narrative and legal realism.

According to a source cited by the Hindustan Times, the shooting schedule for the film has been completed. The source revealed that both lead actors delivered compelling performances in a series of lengthy and emotionally charged courtroom scenes. The screenplay, shaped through extensive research, aims to ensure historical and cultural authenticity.

The film was shot across various historic and culturally rich locales in and around Lucknow, including Kakori and Sandila. These settings not only enhance the visual appeal of the film but also ground the narrative in the socio-cultural reality of its time.

At the heart of the film is Shah Bano’s courageous stand against a patriarchal system deeply rooted in religious and societal traditions. Despite lacking financial means or institutional support, she challenged a powerful framework of organized religion and gender-based injustice. Her case, which started as a seemingly insurmountable struggle, ultimately reached the Supreme Court, where she secured a historic victory.

The verdict in Shah Bano’s favor became a turning point in India’s legal and cultural discourse, sparking widespread discussions and influencing future legal reforms. It remains one of the most influential cases in Indian judicial history, frequently cited in law schools and used as a reference point for women seeking justice in marital disputes.

Moreover, the case reignited debates around the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, often discussed under the idea of “One Nation, One Law,” further underlining its significance in the broader context of Indian democracy and constitutional rights.

Set for a grand theatrical release both in India and overseas, the film is expected to premiere in October or November 2025. With the initial schedule already completed and post-production moving swiftly, the buzz around the project continues to grow.

Yami Gautam Dhar, who recently garnered praise for her performance in Article 370, takes on another socially resonant role, while Emraan Hashmi, awaiting the release of his war film Ground Zero, adds another dynamic character to his filmography. He was last seen in major titles including Tiger Zinda Hai.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film builds on the success of his previous work and is anticipated to be a poignant and thought-provoking cinematic experience.