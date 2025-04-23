Mohanlal to Vijay Deverakonda: 7 south actors who failed to make mark in Bollywood
Many big stars from South India tried their hand in Bollywood but couldn't find success. Why didn't their luck shine? Learn about the Bollywood journey of these stars
| Published : Apr 23 2025, 04:40 PM
1 Min read
Mohanlal
South's popular actor Mohanlal has a huge fan following. However, he couldn't make a mark in Bollywood.
Ajith Kumar
South's most talented actor Ajith Kumar made his Bollywood debut with a Shahrukh Khan film, but wasn't appreciated.
Akkineni Nagarjuna
Akkineni Nagarjuna is quite popular in the South, but he couldn't establish himself in Bollywood.
Mammooty
Mammooty is one of the famous superstars of the South. However, he couldn't do much in Bollywood.
Nithin
Popular South Indian actor Nithin couldn't make a mark in Bollywood.
Ram Charan
Actor Ram Charan is popular in both Hindi and South. However, many of his Bollywood films flopped.
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday in ‘Liger’. The movie failed grandly at the box office.
