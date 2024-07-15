'Tom Cruise shot Mission Impossible in 55 days...' Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on wrapping up films fast

Akshay Kumar has addressed rumors about his alleged refusal to allocate sufficient time to his films. He highlighted that his efficiency, once praised, is now criticized due to recent box office failures

Akshay Kumar has finally addressed rumors suggesting he refuses to allocate sufficient time to his films. There were numerous claims that Akshay was not dedicating enough time and effort, particularly for the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj.' Without mentioning anyone specifically, the actor noted that his ability to complete films swiftly was once praised, but now that his movies are underperforming at the box office, the same trait is being criticized.

In a recent interview, Akshay discussed these rumors, referencing Tom Cruise and highlighting that the Hollywood actor dedicated only 55 days to the making of 'Mission Impossible.' He emphasized that he also gives his films the necessary time and does not pressure filmmakers to adhere to a strict schedule. Akshay pointed out that many of his projects have required 75 shooting days, and he has willingly committed that amount of time.

Akshay elaborated that while Tom Cruise shot for only 55 days, the rest of the filming continued with the help of duplicates. He mentioned that for such a major action film, each day's shoot yielded only about one and a half to two minutes of footage. Akshay explained that different films have varied shooting schedules, ranging from 30 to 75 days, and he accommodates the director's needs accordingly. He suggested that the negative perception about his time commitment might have originated from someone who dislikes him.

Previously, Akshay's quick turnaround on films was appreciated, especially when 17 to 18 of his movies were successful. He would be punctual, complete the film, and ensure its release within 8 to 9 months. However, with his recent films not performing well, the narrative has shifted to claims that he does not invest enough time in his projects.

Akshay clarified that he is not attempting to justify these rumors. He believes that the audience is more interested in the content and effort put into the film rather than the time spent on it. He advised his fans not to believe everything they read and not to be swayed by others' opinions.

Akshay's latest release is 'Sarfira,' his second film of the year, which is a remake of the Tamil movie 'Soorarai Pottru.'

