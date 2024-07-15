Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Tom Cruise shot Mission Impossible in 55 days...' Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on wrapping up films fast

    Akshay Kumar has addressed rumors about his alleged refusal to allocate sufficient time to his films. He highlighted that his efficiency, once praised, is now criticized due to recent box office failures

    Tom Cruise shot Mission Impossible in 55 days...' Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on wrapping up films fast ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar has finally addressed rumors suggesting he refuses to allocate sufficient time to his films. There were numerous claims that Akshay was not dedicating enough time and effort, particularly for the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj.' Without mentioning anyone specifically, the actor noted that his ability to complete films swiftly was once praised, but now that his movies are underperforming at the box office, the same trait is being criticized.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    In a recent interview, Akshay discussed these rumors, referencing Tom Cruise and highlighting that the Hollywood actor dedicated only 55 days to the making of 'Mission Impossible.' He emphasized that he also gives his films the necessary time and does not pressure filmmakers to adhere to a strict schedule. Akshay pointed out that many of his projects have required 75 shooting days, and he has willingly committed that amount of time.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian in India: Actress flaunts 'welcome tika' in selfie post-Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

    Akshay elaborated that while Tom Cruise shot for only 55 days, the rest of the filming continued with the help of duplicates. He mentioned that for such a major action film, each day's shoot yielded only about one and a half to two minutes of footage. Akshay explained that different films have varied shooting schedules, ranging from 30 to 75 days, and he accommodates the director's needs accordingly. He suggested that the negative perception about his time commitment might have originated from someone who dislikes him.

    Previously, Akshay's quick turnaround on films was appreciated, especially when 17 to 18 of his movies were successful. He would be punctual, complete the film, and ensure its release within 8 to 9 months. However, with his recent films not performing well, the narrative has shifted to claims that he does not invest enough time in his projects.

    Akshay clarified that he is not attempting to justify these rumors. He believes that the audience is more interested in the content and effort put into the film rather than the time spent on it. He advised his fans not to believe everything they read and not to be swayed by others' opinions.

    Akshay's latest release is 'Sarfira,' his second film of the year, which is a remake of the Tamil movie 'Soorarai Pottru.'

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kim Kardashian in India: Actress flaunts 'welcome tika' in selfie post-Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding RBA

    Kim Kardashian in India: Actress flaunts 'welcome tika' in selfie post-Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

    Watch Diljit Dosanjh greets Canada PM Justin Trudeau on stage before his concert in Toronto RBA

    Watch: Diljit Dosanjh greets Canada PM Justin Trudeau on stage before his concert in Toronto

    Actor Rakshit Shetty faces FIR for allegedly using songs without permission in Bacjelor Party movie vkp

    Actor Rakshit Shetty faces FIR for allegedly using songs without permission in 'Bachelor Party' movie

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Vada Pav Girl' aka Chandrika Dixit Gera evicted from the show, read details RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Vada Pav Girl' aka Chandrika Dixit Gera evicted from the show, read details

    Anant Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources ATG

    Anant, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources

    Recent Stories

    Football The Harry Kane 'curse' continues: England star trolled after Spain lift Euro 2024 title, meme fest explodes snt

    The Harry Kane 'curse' continues: England star trolled after Spain lift Euro 2024 title, meme fest explodes

    The combo of India's military modernization, N-Ambitions AJR

    The combo of India's military modernization, N-Ambitions

    Delhi pollution under control centers to shut down from July 15. Here's why AJR

    Delhi pollution under control centers to shut down from July 15. Here's why

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 15 rates in YOUR city AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 15 rates in YOUR city

    Jagannath Rath Yatra: What is Bahuda Yatra july 15 2024? Puri set for 'return journey' of deities to Srimandir after 9 days anr

    Jagannath Rath Yatra: What is Bahuda Yatra? Puri set for 'return journey' of deities to Srimandir after 9 days

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon