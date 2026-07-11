TV actor Rohit Chandel, known for 'Pandya Store', has been arrested by Malad police for allegedly stalking and assaulting a 16-year-old girl. He faces charges under the POCSO Act and has been remanded to police custody until December 16.

Television actor Rohit Chandel, known for his role in the serial 'Pandya Store', has been arrested by Mumbai's Malad police. He faces serious allegations of stalking and assaulting a 16-year-old girl. A case has been registered against him under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident reportedly took place on the evening of December 12.

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The minor, a resident of Malad, was returning home from her tuition classes when Chandel allegedly began following her. According to the police complaint, he then grabbed her hand and attempted to pull her. When the girl resisted, Chandel is accused of slapping her. He fled the scene only after she screamed for help, attracting the attention of people nearby.

Police Action and Court Remand

After the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents, they immediately approached the Malad police station to lodge a formal complaint. The police registered a case and moved swiftly. Chandel, who is 28, was arrested the very next day on December 13. Along with the POCSO Act, the actor has also been booked under Sections 78 (stalking) and 115(2) (causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He was produced before a local court following his arrest. The court has remanded him to police custody until December 16. Both Chandel and the complainant are residents of the same Malad area, and the investigation is currently underway.