The Tamil film industry is in mourning after the sudden demise of acclaimed filmmaker and cinematographer Chezhiyan. The National Award winner passed away at the age of 57 in a Chennai hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The Tamil film world has been struck by a profound and sudden loss. National Award-winning filmmaker and cinematographer Chezhiyan has passed away. He was 57. His death occurred at a private hospital located in Chennai's Taramani area. According to reports, he had been undergoing treatment there for the past few weeks, making his passing a sad conclusion to his recent health struggles.

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The news has left the Tamil industry mourning the loss of a respected and decorated artist. Chezhiyan was known for his dual expertise, a rare talent celebrated for his work as both a director and a master of the camera.

A Career Cut Tragically Short

At just 57, his death is being felt as a premature end to a significant creative career. For an artist to be recognised at the national level is no small feat, and his passing at this age is a major blow to Tamil cinema. His work, which earned him the country's highest cinematic honour, leaves behind a powerful legacy. Still, the loss of a distinguished artist in his prime creates a void that will be difficult to fill.

The industry now grapples with the absence of a voice that was both critically acclaimed and deeply influential. His death marks a sad day for cinema in the region and beyond.

His passing has sparked an outpouring of mourning throughout the cinema industry, with actors such as Vijay Sethupathi, directors such as Adham Bava and Kayal Devaraj, as well as innumerable admirers and industry colleagues, flocking to social media to celebrate his enduring legacy. Vijay Sethupathi said on X, "Rest in peace, Chezhiyan sir. 💔."

In Tamil, Adham Bava wrote, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of my dear friend, cinematographer, and director Mr. Chezhiyan. His noble nature—always wearing a smile and interacting with everyone with simplicity and affection—along with his rare artistic contributions to the Tamil film industry, will forever remain in our memories. I pray to the Almighty that his soul rests in peace. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, and everyone in the film fraternity. May God grant them the strength, comfort, and peace to endure this immense loss.”

Filmmaker Sasikumar also shared a series of photos remembering the late filmmaker and wrote, “A good cinematographer does not merely create scenes; they breathe life into emotions as well. Our deepest tribute to Chezhiyan Sar, who safeguarded that art throughout his lifetime #RIPChezhiyan.”

Who was R Chezhiyan?

Chezhiyan was born in Sivaganga and studied Civil Engineering before deciding to pursue a career in movies. He acquired the profession under renowned cinematographer P.C. Sriram before entering the field as an independent cameraman with Balaji Sakthivel's Kalloori (2007).

Chezhiyan went on to direct other successful Tamil films, including Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Paradesi, and Joker. His cinematography was notable for its honesty, with each shot seeming grounded and intimately related to the characters and their environment.

His work on Bala's Paradesi earned him worldwide attention, including the Best Cinematography Award at the BFI London Film Festival in 2013. The accolade solidified his position as one of India's most regarded cinematographers.