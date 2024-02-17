Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Huma Qureshi slams Deepika Padukone's trolling after Koffee With Karan statement; calls it 'ridiculous'

    Huma Qureshi criticizes online trolling of Deepika Padukone's KWK 8 statement, highlighting its senselessness

    In the aftermath of Deepika Padukone's recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 alongside Ranveer Singh, the actress found herself at the receiving end of both praise and criticism. Deepika's candid revelation about her dating phase with Ranveer sparked a wave of trolling on social media platforms. Reacting to this, fellow actor Huma Qureshi shared her thoughts on the matter during a recent interview.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Speaking on the podcast 'AfterHours with All About Eve,' Huma Qureshi expressed her frustration regarding the trolling directed at Deepika Padukone. 'Ab kya bol sakte hai, (what can we say) ridiculous…We are supposed to present a kind of palatable…I guess, something they are expecting. I don't know what it is; I don't think anyone knows what it is,' she remarked.

    Qureshi highlighted the pervasive culture of online trolling, where individuals become targets for various reasons, irrespective of their actions. 'If someone is wearing black, troll, if someone is not wearing black, troll them. You know what I mean...' she emphasized.

    The actress further disclosed that she refrains from reading comments about herself online. She explained her stance by stating that she doesn't have the patience or interest to engage with negativity. Qureshi firmly believes that investing even 15 minutes in reading negative critiques of her life choices is not worth her time. Moreover, she expressed empathy towards those who partake in such behavior, suggesting that they might be grappling with their own unhappiness.

    Switching gears, Qureshi briefly touched upon her upcoming projects. She mentioned 'Pooja Meri Jaan' as her next venture and revealed that she concluded filming for the web series 'Maharani 3' in October 2023. The series is slated to premiere soon on SonyLIV and features an ensemble cast including Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

