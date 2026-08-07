Raveena Tandon’s latest video is becoming popular on the internet, she attended the special screening of Pankaj Tripathi’s flick Ohh My Dog in Mumbai.

Raveena Tandon had a close encounter with the canine hero of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Ohh My Dog during a special screening of the film that took an unexpected turn toward drama. The actress was nearly attacked by the animal when she posed for photographers, yet she remained remarkably calm. The viral video has been appreciated not just for Raveena's calm but also for Pankaj Tripathi's considerate response to the issue.

The Dog Scare of the Screening

The incident reportedly happened at the Mumbai screening of Ohh My Dog. The animal suddenly got angry and surged toward her while barking furiously as Raveena Tandon was posing with the film's dog actor. In the brief chaos, a loose thread of Raveena’s clothing snagged in the dog’s teeth, making the incident look even more worrisome.

Fans Are Loving Raveena’s Chill Response

Raveena didn’t flinch with terror. She stood her ground. She soothed the dog softly and didn’t try to create a panic, which shocked many observers. Her skilful handling of the unforeseen circumstance soon became the focus of the event, with social media users praising her confidence and love of animals.

Pankaj Tripathi’s kind gesture wins the internet

As the incident developed, Pankaj Tripathi quickly went to check on Raveena and made sure she was alright. Fans praised the actor for his humility and caring personality, and his concern and swift response did not go unnoticed. One of the most talked-about moments from the screening was the emotional encounter between the two actors.

About Ohh My Dog

Ohh My Dog is a family drama directed by Amit Rai and is about a brave dog that helps uncover a racket of missing canines. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Maahi Rai, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar and Sulakhyana Baruah. Director Amit Rai has called the film an emotive family entertainer that spreads compassion and kindness toward animals.

The footage has gone viral on social media with many applauding Raveena Tandon's calm state of mind and Pankaj Tripathi's compassionate reply. What might have been a tumultuous scene transformed into a reminder to be cool in unexpected situations.