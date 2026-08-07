India's chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa has added another remarkable achievement to his growing list of accomplishments. The 20-year-old Grandmaster won the prestigious Grand Chess Tour St. Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 in St. Louis, USA, producing a brilliant display against some of the strongest players in the world.

From the opening rounds, Praggnanandhaa looked in complete control. He built an early lead during the rapid section and maintained his advantage in the blitz rounds. Uzbekistan's Zavokhir Sindarov emerged as his closest challenger, but the Indian Grandmaster held his nerve throughout the tournament to secure the title before the final round.