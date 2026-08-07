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R Praggnanandhaa Creates History at 20, Beats World's Best to Win Grand Chess Tour 2026
Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa has added another milestone to his remarkable career by winning the Grand Chess Tour St. Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026. The 20-year-old outclassed some of the world's strongest players to claim the prestigious title
R Praggnanandhaa Dominates Elite Field to Win Grand Chess Tour 2026
India's chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa has added another remarkable achievement to his growing list of accomplishments. The 20-year-old Grandmaster won the prestigious Grand Chess Tour St. Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 in St. Louis, USA, producing a brilliant display against some of the strongest players in the world.
From the opening rounds, Praggnanandhaa looked in complete control. He built an early lead during the rapid section and maintained his advantage in the blitz rounds. Uzbekistan's Zavokhir Sindarov emerged as his closest challenger, but the Indian Grandmaster held his nerve throughout the tournament to secure the title before the final round.
A Career Milestone for India's Young Chess Star
Born on August 10, 2005, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, R Praggnanandhaa became one of the youngest Grandmasters in chess history and has continued to impress on the global stage ever since. Over the past few years, he has defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen multiple times and captured international attention with his outstanding performances at the FIDE World Cup.
His latest triumph marks his first-ever St. Louis Rapid & Blitz title, making it one of the most significant victories of his career. Along with the trophy, Praggnanandhaa received prize money of US$50,000 (approximately ₹47 lakh) and earned 13 valuable Grand Chess Tour points, strengthening his position in the overall standings.
Eyes Set on the Sinquefield Cup and Grand Chess Tour Finals
Following his memorable victory in St. Louis, Praggnanandhaa will now turn his attention to the Sinquefield Cup, which begins on August 10. The tournament is expected to play a crucial role in deciding the four players who will qualify for the Grand Chess Tour Finals.
Praggnanandhaa
Given his exceptional form and growing confidence, the young Indian Grandmaster will be aiming to continue his winning momentum and add yet another prestigious international title to his rapidly expanding career.
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