Kochi (Kerala): Mohanlal’s celebrated 2001 film Ravanaprabhu is returning to theaters after 24 years. Directed by Ranjith, the movie features Mohanlal in a dual role as father and son and has been fully remastered in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound for an enhanced cinematic experience. The re-release is scheduled for this Friday, October 10. Ravanaprabhu was Ranjith’s directorial debut and continues the story of Mangalassery Neelakandan from the 1993 cult classic Devasuram, originally directed by IV Sasi. The film was widely acclaimed for its gripping father-son narrative, emotional depth, and Karthikeyan’s mass-appeal scenes, many of which remain popular in social media reels even today.

The restoration has been handled by Matinee Now, known for bringing Malayalam classics back to modern theaters. Following the success of Chotta Mumbai’s re-release, Ravanaprabhu is the next film in the trend of reviving Mohanlal’s timeless hits. Earlier re-releases include Spadikam, Devadoothan, and Manichithrathazhu, with Udayananu Tharam also slated for a future re-release.