An evacuation flight from Iran carrying 310 Indians landed in New Delhi on June 21. With this, 827 Indian nationals have been safely brought back amid regional tensions. The MEA coordinated the entire operation.

Another evacuation flight from Iran landed safely in New Delhi at 4:30 PM on Saturday, June 21. The flight carried 310 Indian nationals, mostly students, bringing them home from the Iranian city of Mashhad.

Evacuation flight from Mashhad lands safely in Delhi

The update was shared by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who posted: “Another evacuation flight from Mashhad landed in New Delhi at 1630 hrs on 21 June with 310 Indian nationals from Iran. With this, a total of 827 Indians have been evacuated.”

MEA and Indian Embassy oversaw the operation

Earlier, a special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, landed in New Delhi at 3:00 AM on June 21, carrying Indian nationals evacuated from Iran.

With this flight, a total of 517 Indians have now returned home from Iran under Operation Sindhu, India’s ongoing mission to ensure the safe return of its citizens amid escalating tensions in the region.

The students were evacuated as part of India’s larger mission to bring back its citizens amid rising tensions in the region.

The evacuation effort was closely supervised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tehran. All necessary steps were taken to make sure the students had a safe and smooth journey back.

Officials said the operation was well-coordinated and successful, thanks to the joint efforts of Indian authorities both in Tehran and in Delhi.