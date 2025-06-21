- Home
YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan and AbhiRa's paths diverge—are they getting divorced?
AbhiRa is deeply shocked by Armaan's wedding news, washes off her sindoor and breaks her mangalsutra, deciding on divorce. Will Anshuman's love provide solace to AbhiRa?
Published : Jun 21 2025, 05:16 PM
1 Min read
16
1
Drama unfolds in YRKKH as AbhiRa discovers Armaan's plans to marry Geetanjali after 7 years of separation.
2

Heartbroken AbhiRa decides to divorce Armaan. Armaan regrets leaving her 7 years ago.
3

AbhiRa visits their love spot, removes her sindoor, breaks her mangalsutra, and collapses.
4

Anshuman comforts AbhiRa. His sister discovers his love for her and plans to unite them.
5

Armaan learns about AbhiRa's living situation and confronts Krish at the Poddar house.
6

Armaan tries to bring Kaveri and Vidya home but fails. He then apologizes to AbhiRa.
