Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are back in focus as their wedding planner shares unseen moments and heartfelt insights from their intimate ceremony, revealing the warmth, love, and emotions behind their special day.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to capture attention weeks after their intimate wedding near Udaipur, with new behind-the-scenes details now surfacing from their planner, Priya Maganti.

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A Celebration Rooted in Emotion

Opening up about the experience, Priya shared that working on the wedding never felt like handling celebrities. Instead, it felt like witnessing a genuine love story unfold. She described the couple as clear, creative, and deeply involved in every step, ensuring their big day reflected who they truly are. From planning meetings filled with laughter to emotional moments during the ceremony, the atmosphere remained warm and personal throughout.

Families at the Core

One of the most memorable aspects, according to Priya, was the involvement of both families. Vijay’s mother played a key role in shaping the details, bringing strong vision and dedication. At the same time, Rashmika’s parents added a sense of comfort and warmth that made everyone feel included. As part of the preparations, Priya also spent time in Coorg to understand certain traditions better. What started as research soon turned into a meaningful personal experience, as she found herself welcomed into the family’s world.

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What Lies Ahead

The couple tied the knot on February 26 in a close-knit ceremony attended by family and friends, with their wedding photos quickly going viral online. Professionally, they are set to reunite for Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Rashmika was last seen in Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.