Inside Photos Of Aman Gupta's Elegant Delhi Mansion With Lavish Decor And Cosy Spaces
boAt co-founder Aman Gupta's South Delhi bungalow is pure luxury goals. We take you inside his stunning home, which has everything from an open-plan living area and a private home theatre to a terrace garden with killer views of the Gurugram skyline.
Aman Gupta: The Entrepreneur Behind boAt
Aman Gupta, the co-founder and CMO of boAt, is one of India's top entrepreneurs. He became a household name after judging Shark Tank India. His lifestyle is always in the news, and his South Delhi home is a perfect mix of luxury, warmth, and his own creative style.
A Grand Entrance and Elegant Lobby
Aman Gupta's two-story bungalow has a modern and elegant design. The entrance immediately grabs your attention with its black marble flooring and green plants along the path. It gives off a calm, premium vibe right from the start. Inside, the first-floor lobby has white walls, beige Italian-style tiles, and a cool false ceiling with modern lights.
Open-Plan Living and Dining
The open-plan living and dining area is the heart of the house. The living room has comfy grey couches with floral pillows, making it look both inviting and classy. The space flows smoothly into the dining area, which has a wooden table and cushioned chairs. It's the perfect spot for daily meals or small get-togethers.
A Stylish Bar and Curated Art Collection
Right behind the dining space, there's a stylish bar counter that adds to the room's charm. It's a great little corner for entertaining guests. Throughout his home, Aman has displayed art from both new and famous Indian artists. He chose each piece for its unique story and creative style.
Master Bedroom: Simplicity Meets Comfort
The master bedroom is all about simplicity and comfort. The brown wallpaper and wooden flooring create a warm and peaceful vibe. This is quite different from the modern designs in the rest of the house. It shows Aman's love for simple, elegant style.
Entertainment Zone: Home Theatre and Gaming
The house has a special home theatre for some serious fun. It comes with recliner seats and a gaming console, making it a complete entertainment zone. It's the perfect place for movie marathons, family time, or just chilling after a long day.
Terraces, Balconies, and Outdoor Retreats
The outdoor spaces really add to the home's luxurious feel. A terrace designed like a botanical garden offers a quiet escape. Multiple balconies give amazing panoramic views of the Gurugram skyline. The patio, with its granite tiles and cream walls, is the perfect spot for a quiet morning chai or a relaxed evening.
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