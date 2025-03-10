Entertainment

Mela to Dhobi Ghaat: 6 films of Aamir Khan that flopped at the BO

Big Budget Films Cause Setbacks

Aamir Khan has given superhit films in his career. Some big-budget movies have tarnished his image

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was boycotted throughout India, negatively impacting its box office performance

Thugs of Hindostan

The pairing of Aamir and Amitabh could not save Thugs of Hindostan, which underperformed despite its large budget

Mangal Pandey - The Rising

Mangal Pandey - The Rising depicted an Indian's fight against the British, but it did not perform as expected

Mela

Mela, starring Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan, was a disaster, and it ruined his brother's career

Dhobi Ghat

The film Dhobi Ghat was directed by Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao. This movie also did not perform as expected

