Mela to Dhobi Ghaat: 6 films of Aamir Khan that flopped at the BO

Entertainment
Aamir Khan has given superhit films in his career. Some big-budget movies have tarnished his image
Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was boycotted throughout India, negatively impacting its box office performance
The pairing of Aamir and Amitabh could not save Thugs of Hindostan, which underperformed despite its large budget
Mangal Pandey - The Rising depicted an Indian's fight against the British, but it did not perform as expected
Mela, starring Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan, was a disaster, and it ruined his brother's career
The film Dhobi Ghat was directed by Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao. This movie also did not perform as expected
(PHOTOS) Nimrat Kaur inspired 6 blouse designs
Shraddha Kapoor's effortless beauty: See her gorgeous no-makeup photos
(PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired 8 bold saree looks for party
IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan to Shahid: Top 7 stars with most award