Rashmika Mandanna just revealed photos from her vacation in Rome, and guess who else is visiting Italy's old capital? Vijay Devarakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda recently took to Instagram to share that he is also vacationing in Rome. The actor shared a series of photos in which he can be seen enjoying himself while visiting some of the city's major attractions.

One of the photographs also showed Vijay standing in front of the famed Colosseum, while another showed a woman putting her head on the actor's shoulder. The lady's face was not seen, but many assume she is Rashmika.

"Happy New Year, my dear lovers! ❤️ May we grow up together, create wonderful memories, do amazing things, and spread love, cheer, and life. Biggest love and hugs to everyone. Vijay captioned his post, “🤗❤️.”

Interestingly, Rashmika recently shared a combination of photographs and videos from her vacation, revealing modest celebrations, candle prayers, and time spent with close friends. While the majority of the pictures featured Rashmika enjoying the city, a few discreet snippets starring Vijay rapidly gained traction online. Fans focused on these instances, particularly one in which Rashmika served Vijay dessert before eating it herself.

According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were engaged discreetly in October 2025, surrounded by close family members. While the pair has not yet confirmed their engagement, a recent Hindustan Times article stated that the wedding will take place on February 26, 2026, in a palace in Udaipur.

According to a source, no celebrities will be invited, and the ceremony will be held privately. "Rashmika and Vijay's wedding is scheduled for one of Udaipur's ancient palaces. The ceremony, like their engagement, will be a small gathering of their closest friends and family," the person continued.