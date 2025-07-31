Image Credit : Instagram/Vijay deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' is surrounded by immense hype. The teaser and trailer significantly raised expectations, particularly the trailer. This hype is evident in the film's business and bookings. Overseas, the movie has seen substantial bookings, already grossing $500,000 in North America, as per the team's official announcement. Around 200,000 tickets have reportedly been sold in India.