Image Credit : our own

Yes, actor Rakshit Shetty is a person of few words, speaking only when necessary. When he and actress Rashmika got engaged, a significant age gap existed. For this reason, the qualities Rashmika desired might not have been present in Rakshit, who was much older than her.

Many say that's why Rashmika might have moved on. Some have commented on this, saying, 'This decision is much better than getting married and then divorcing.' Whose feelings are right and whose are wrong? What do you think?