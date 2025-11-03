- Home
Five movies are hitting theaters this week. However, all eyes are on the film starring Rashmika Mandanna. Plus, movies from different genres are coming to entertain
Movies releasing in theaters this week (November 7)
Several interesting mid-budget movies are hitting theaters this week. Rashmika Mandanna's film is getting the most buzz, alongside Sudheer Babu's new Hindi-Telugu release.
All eyes on Rashmika Mandanna's `The Girlfriend`
Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' is an intense love story by Rahul Ravindran, co-starring Deekshith Shetty. It explores the highs and lows of a modern relationship.
Sudheer Babu's new experiment `Jatadhara`
'Jatadhara' is a supernatural thriller starring Sudheer Babu and marks Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu debut. This pan-India film is set to release on November 7th.
`Masooda` hero's crazy comedy movie
'The Greatest Pre-Wedding Show' is a comedy starring 'Masooda' fame Thiruveer. The film revolves around the hilarious chaos of a trendy pre-wedding photoshoot.
Child artist Sathvik's movie as a hero
Child artist Sathvik Varma debuts as a hero in 'Premisthunna,' a fresh teenage love story. The film, co-starring Preethi Neha, releases on November 7th.
Dubbed movie Vishnu Vishal's `Aaryan`
Vishnu Vishal's Tamil crime thriller 'Aaryan' is getting a Telugu-dubbed release. The film, about a serial killer, received a mixed response in its original run.