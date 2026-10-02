Bigg Boss 20 sees its first mid-week eviction as Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh unanimously choose Rhiti Tiwari. Her sudden exit sparks fan speculation about a possible secret-room twist.

Bigg Boss 20 has come up with a huge surprise even before the Weekend Ka Vaar. Rhiti Tiwari was the first one to get evicted from the reality show mid-week.

Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Captains’ Twist

The three contestants who got nominated for the captaincy task include Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh. However, they were given another twist.

They were called to the confessional room by Bigg Boss and each one of them had to choose a nominated contestant who had been least contribution to the Bigg Boss 20.

While Mahhi selected Mary Kom as her candidate for the eviction round, on the other hand, Yung DSA chose Aman Gandhi. On the contrary, Rhiti Tiwari was chosen by Uditi Singh because she had difficulty understanding her character.

Mahhi and Yung DSA supported Uditi’s decision and thereby all the three contestants unanimously chose Rhiti Tiwari for the eviction round.

Rhiti Was In The Limelight Because Of Fight With Qazi Touqeer

Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari had already been in the limelight because of the fight that she had with Qazi Touqeer during the diss battle. Rhiti had used abusive language during the task against Qazi and Uditi, which made Qazi come up against her.

Further, the matter was taken forward on Weekend Ka Vaar when Salman Khan had criticized Rhiti for her behavior.

Eviction Or Secret Room Twist?

However, her sudden departure from the house has now raised questions in the minds of many people. While many people agreed with the decision, some people were doubtful about whether she would be sent out permanently from the house.

Also, there were some viewers who wanted to know whether the Bigg Boss had sent her to a secret room. But there is no confirmed news regarding this.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.