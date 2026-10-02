Deepika Padukone's skin preparation for the Cartier show involved a multi-faceted approach, including HIFU, cryo-facial, RF, microneedling, and LED therapy. Dr. Harshna Bijlani detailed these treatments, aiming for hydration, plumping, glow, and firmness to achieve a fresh, dewy finish.

Deepika Padukone looked radiant at the Cartier show. Why? Aesthetic physician Dr. Harshna Bijlani crafted her elaborate skincare strategy. Bijlani revealed the regimen in a recent podcast, promoted by the Instagram account 'thesecretsauce_pod'. The goal: optimal hydration, plumping, glow, and firmness for a camera-ready finish.

Dr. Bijlani, from The AgeLess Clinic, outlined a battery of advanced treatments. A flawless look, she explained, often needs more than a simple facial. Her detailed plan included High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), cryo-facial, radiofrequency (RF) therapy, microneedling, and LED therapy. This multi-pronged attack is standard for celebrity skincare, addressing every aspect of health and appearance.

A Symphony of Advanced Skincare Technologies

So, what exactly did each component do? Each treatment played a specific role. HIFU, a non-invasive procedure, uses ultrasound energy. It stimulates collagen production. This results in firmer skin, fewer wrinkles, and improved texture. HIFU lifts and tightens without downtime — key for a demanding public schedule.

Then came the cryo-facial. It used cold therapy to boost collagen, reduce inflammation, and refine skin tone. This technique also cuts puffiness and shrinks pores, offering an immediate revitalizing effect. Meanwhile, radiofrequency (RF) therapy heated the skin deeply. It promoted new collagen, elastin, and skin cell generation. This process improved tone, texture, and firmness, smoothing fine lines for a more youthful contour.

Microneedling played its part, using tiny needles. It created controlled micro-injuries, kickstarting the skin's natural healing process. This significantly boosts collagen and elastin. Results include improved texture, reduced discoloration, and minimized pore size, creating a smoother canvas. Lastly, LED therapy employed different light wavelengths. Red light stimulated collagen and elastin for anti-aging. Blue light targeted acne-causing bacteria. Together, they rejuvenated skin and boosted clarity.

The Strategic Art of Pre-Event Preparation

Such a detailed regimen shows celebrity-level, camera-ready skin demands a multi-faceted approach. It must be meticulously planned and executed. For high-profile events like the Cartier show, every detail counts. Dr. Bijlani's strategy demonstrates a commitment not just to surface beauty, but deep skin health. Integrating treatments like HIFU for basic tightening with surface enhancements like cryo-facials ensures a truly comprehensive transformation. It builds resilience and radiance from within.

Dr. Harshna Bijlani herself stressed that combining these targeted treatments is key. It delivers a fresh, dewy, firm complexion. This complexion must withstand spotlights and close-up photography. This strategy goes beyond single interventions. It focuses on synergistic effects to deliver optimal, long-lasting results. Everything is tailored specifically to a global icon's demanding schedule and public appearances.