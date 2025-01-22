Rashmika Mandanna seen at airport in wheelchair, flies out for Chhaava Trailer launch [WATCH]

Rashmika Mandanna, despite a leg injury, was spotted at the airport in a wheelchair, flying to Mumbai for the trailer launch of Chhaava, showcasing her dedication to the event.

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to attend the highly-anticipated trailer launch of her upcoming film Chhaava, despite facing a recent setback. The actress, who stars alongside Vicky Kaushal in this historical drama about Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was spotted at the airport with a leg injury she sustained during a gym session. Despite the injury, she is determined to attend the Mumbai event scheduled for today.

A video of Rashmika at the airport quickly went viral on social media. In the footage shared by a paparazzo, Rashmika can be seen carefully stepping out of her car with a plaster on her left leg. She then uses a wheelchair to make her way through the airport, showing her commitment to her work.

Rashmika had earlier taken to social media to explain how she got hurt during her gym workout. She shared pictures of her injury and humorously wrote about being in “hop mode” for the upcoming weeks, revealing that she would be hopping her way to sets for her other projects like Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera.

Fans were quick to express their admiration for her dedication. One user commented, "Oh my god get well soon mam," while another wrote, "Hats off to her dedication." Despite the pain, Rashmika is showing immense professionalism and determination to keep up with her commitments.

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, tells the inspiring story of Sambhaji Maharaj, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika plays the role of Maharani Yesubai, and the film is set to release on February 14, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting both the trailer and the movie, and Rashmika’s resilience has only added to the excitement.

