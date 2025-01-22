Rashmika Mandanna seen at airport in wheelchair, flies out for Chhaava Trailer launch [WATCH]

Rashmika Mandanna, despite a leg injury, was spotted at the airport in a wheelchair, flying to Mumbai for the trailer launch of Chhaava, showcasing her dedication to the event.
 

Rashmika Mandanna seen at airport on wheelchair, flies out for Chhaava Trailer launch [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 12:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to attend the highly-anticipated trailer launch of her upcoming film Chhaava, despite facing a recent setback. The actress, who stars alongside Vicky Kaushal in this historical drama about Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was spotted at the airport with a leg injury she sustained during a gym session. Despite the injury, she is determined to attend the Mumbai event scheduled for today.

A video of Rashmika at the airport quickly went viral on social media. In the footage shared by a paparazzo, Rashmika can be seen carefully stepping out of her car with a plaster on her left leg. She then uses a wheelchair to make her way through the airport, showing her commitment to her work.

Rashmika had earlier taken to social media to explain how she got hurt during her gym workout. She shared pictures of her injury and humorously wrote about being in “hop mode” for the upcoming weeks, revealing that she would be hopping her way to sets for her other projects like Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera.

Fans were quick to express their admiration for her dedication. One user commented, "Oh my god get well soon mam," while another wrote, "Hats off to her dedication." Despite the pain, Rashmika is showing immense professionalism and determination to keep up with her commitments.

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, tells the inspiring story of Sambhaji Maharaj, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika plays the role of Maharani Yesubai, and the film is set to release on February 14, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting both the trailer and the movie, and Rashmika’s resilience has only added to the excitement.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details RBA

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details

The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH] ATG

'The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH]

Oscars 2025: When and who will announce this year's nominations; details OUT RBA

Oscars 2025: When and who will announce this year's nominations; details OUT

Dunki actor Varun Kulkarni seeks help amid severe health crisis; Check ATG

'Dunki' actor Varun Kulkarni seeks help amid severe health crisis; Check

Deva Shahid Kapoor shares another intense photo ahead of film release [PHOTOS] ATG

'Deva': Shahid Kapoor shares another intense photo ahead of film release [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more vkp

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon shk

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy NTI

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Sangeeta Bijlani Skincare Diet and Fitness Secrets for Ageless Beauty RBA

PHOTOS: Salman Khan's ex-Sangeeta Bijlani's ageless beauty secrets

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Video Icon
'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon