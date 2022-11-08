Here's how Janhvi Kapoor plans to pay her EMIs; actress reveals her financial planning

Janhvi Kapoor recently said that her social media is to have fun and maybe to get more brands to help ‘pay her EMIs.’



Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as a talented female actor in Bollywood thanks to her roles in several blockbuster movies. She is known for portraying small-town girls next door and unglamorous characters in film, but on social media, her Instagram is swamped with glamorous images of her and steamy photo sessions.

In a recent interview, the actress discussed the same thing, saying she uses social media to have fun and perhaps attract more sponsors to "pay her EMIs." When asked about her glamorous online persona in an interview with Galatta Plus, the 25-year-old actress replied, "I have been told things like this. "The type of movies you make have a particular beat, yet your social media presence is quite the contrast," she said.



She added, "The kind of movies that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that. It might throw people off to see me in a Manish Malhotra saree and then in a kurta in a film. But that is my job, my art. I feel very deeply about it and I want to be as authentic about it as possible. But I’m not that person in real life. That’s the point of being an actor.”

I don't want to take it so seriously, she continued. I use social media to have fun. I'm hoping that if I come across as cute and five more people comment on my photos, I'll acquire another brand and be in a better position to pay off my EMIs than before. Also Read: Box Office Report: 'Mili', 'Phone Bhoot' fail Monday test; Kantara’s earnings drop by 65%

In the meantime, Janhvi is now receiving a lot of acclaim and admiration for her most recent film, "Mili," in which she portrayed a girl confined inside a freezer and striving to escape. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

