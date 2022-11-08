Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chris Evans is the 'Sexiest Man Alive': 10 pictures of 'Captain America' that ooze hotness

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    Hollywood actor Chris Evans, best known for his Marvel character ‘Captain America’ has become People’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. He snatched the title from Paul Rudd; says his mom will be proud of him, adding that the title is something she “can really brag about". Meanwhile, take a look at the 10 sexiest pictures of the actor from recent times that prove why he’s the perfect pick for the title.

    Image: Getty Images

    Marvel boy Chris Evans has become People’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, leaving behind Paul Rudd who held the title last year. Evans, who was last seen in the Netflix original ‘The Grey Man’, is elated since he bagged the title. In an interview with the magazine, Evans opened up on how, with this title, he has joined the ‘cool table’ that he was not previously a part of. So, what makes Evan the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’? Take a look at his recent pictures that prove why is the perfect choice for the title.

    Image: Getty Images

    “If you were to tell a middle school-aged Chris Evans that he would one day be named People's Sexiest Man Alive, he'd be pumped!” said Chris Evans in an interview with the magazine.

    Although he has clinched the title, Chris Evans is still adjusting to it. However, the 41-year-old actor is sure about one person who would be extremely proud of him becoming the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in 2022. It is none other than his mother, whom he thinks would totally be bragging about it.

    ALSO READ: Sharad Kelkar's 'Har Har Mahadev' faces wrath of Maratha outfits; screenings shut in Pune, Thane

    Image: Getty Images

    “My mom will be so happy.  She is proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about, " said ‘Captain America’.

    ALSO READ: Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor reacted after holding his and Alia Bhatt’s lil girl for the first time

    Image: Getty Images

    Interestingly, even though Chris Evans has become the 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, he probably prefers to jump into a fireplace instead of talking about being sexy. However, he said that years later when he grows older and looks back at past, he would be happy to remember this moment.

    Image: Getty Images

    "This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about," said Chris Evans while adding, "It feels like a weird form of humble bragging."

    Image: Getty Images

    Ask him how his friends have reacted to the piece of news and Chris Evans says that his close buds are pulling his leg over it. "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment," he told the magazine.

    Image: Getty Images

    Regardless, his mom Lisa is delighted by the news. "I am not surprised at all," she tells PEOPLE. "Our family will be beside themselves."

    Image: Getty Images

    Chris Evans is best known for playing the character Marvel superhero, ‘Captain America’. The self-sacrificing and altruistic superhero that he plays, is a part of the Avengers franchise.

    Image: Getty Images

    On the personal front, Chris Evans is dotting dog-dad to his boxer mix, Dodger, whom he had adopted. Speaking of his career, Evans was seen in Pixar's Lightyear and Netflix's Gray Man, this year.

    Image: Getty Images

    Chris Evans also filmed three new movies, including 2023's ‘Ghosted’ for AppleTV+. He will also be seen as a producer in the project. The actor is having a fiery career for the past 10 years, and his popularity is only growing by the day.

    Image: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, apart from focusing on his career, Chris Evans is also trying to work up making a healthy work-life balance, a priority. He is also trying to make as much time as possible at home and with his family in Boston.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Post MeToo Allegations, Nana Patekar to make debut in web series; read details RBA

    Post MeToo Allegations, Nana Patekar to make debut in web series; read details

    Sharad Kelkar's 'Har Har Mahadev' faces wrath of Maratha outfits; screenings shut in Pune, Thane drb

    Sharad Kelkar's 'Har Har Mahadev' faces wrath of Maratha outfits; screenings shut in Pune, Thane

    Ram Charan Jr NTR RRR earns 185m yen in just 17 days in Japanese box office making India Proud RBA

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR earns 185M¥ in just 17 days in Japanese box office, making India Proud

    After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter RBA

    (Video) After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets emotional while talking about her Myositis treatment, says 'I'm not dying anytime soon' RBA

    Samantha Ruth gets emotional while talking about her Myositis treatment, says 'I'm not dying anytime soon'

    Recent Stories

    Almonds to Tofu: 5 plant-based proteins you must include in your diet sur

    Almonds to Tofu: 5 plant-based proteins you must include in your diet

    Are Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorcing? Here's what her latest Instagram story suggests-ayh

    Is Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorcing? Here's what her latest Instagram story suggests

    Was Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo were planning to get married? Read this now RBA

    Was Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo were planning to get married? Read

    Lunar Eclipse 2022 5 TIPS to keep in mind while capturing Chandra Grahan gcw

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: 5 TIPS to keep in mind while capturing Chandra Grahan

    icc t20 world cup 2022 Suryakumar Yadav's diet secrets revealed; here's what World No.1 T20I batter eats to maintain fitness levels snt

    Suryakumar Yadav's diet secrets revealed; here's what World No.1 T20I batter eats to maintain fitness levels

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon