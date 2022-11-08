Chris Evans is the 'Sexiest Man Alive': 10 pictures of 'Captain America' that ooze hotness

Hollywood actor Chris Evans, best known for his Marvel character ‘Captain America’ has become People’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. He snatched the title from Paul Rudd; says his mom will be proud of him, adding that the title is something she “can really brag about". Meanwhile, take a look at the 10 sexiest pictures of the actor from recent times that prove why he’s the perfect pick for the title.

Image: Getty Images

Marvel boy Chris Evans has become People’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, leaving behind Paul Rudd who held the title last year. Evans, who was last seen in the Netflix original ‘The Grey Man’, is elated since he bagged the title. In an interview with the magazine, Evans opened up on how, with this title, he has joined the ‘cool table’ that he was not previously a part of. So, what makes Evan the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’? Take a look at his recent pictures that prove why is the perfect choice for the title.

Image: Getty Images

“If you were to tell a middle school-aged Chris Evans that he would one day be named People's Sexiest Man Alive, he'd be pumped!” said Chris Evans in an interview with the magazine. Although he has clinched the title, Chris Evans is still adjusting to it. However, the 41-year-old actor is sure about one person who would be extremely proud of him becoming the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in 2022. It is none other than his mother, whom he thinks would totally be bragging about it. ALSO READ: Sharad Kelkar's 'Har Har Mahadev' faces wrath of Maratha outfits; screenings shut in Pune, Thane

Image: Getty Images

“My mom will be so happy. She is proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about, " said ‘Captain America’. ALSO READ: Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor reacted after holding his and Alia Bhatt’s lil girl for the first time

Image: Getty Images

Interestingly, even though Chris Evans has become the 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, he probably prefers to jump into a fireplace instead of talking about being sexy. However, he said that years later when he grows older and looks back at past, he would be happy to remember this moment.

Image: Getty Images

"This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about," said Chris Evans while adding, "It feels like a weird form of humble bragging."

Image: Getty Images

Ask him how his friends have reacted to the piece of news and Chris Evans says that his close buds are pulling his leg over it. "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment," he told the magazine.

Image: Getty Images

Regardless, his mom Lisa is delighted by the news. "I am not surprised at all," she tells PEOPLE. "Our family will be beside themselves."

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans is best known for playing the character Marvel superhero, ‘Captain America’. The self-sacrificing and altruistic superhero that he plays, is a part of the Avengers franchise.

Image: Getty Images

On the personal front, Chris Evans is dotting dog-dad to his boxer mix, Dodger, whom he had adopted. Speaking of his career, Evans was seen in Pixar's Lightyear and Netflix's Gray Man, this year.

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans also filmed three new movies, including 2023's ‘Ghosted’ for AppleTV+. He will also be seen as a producer in the project. The actor is having a fiery career for the past 10 years, and his popularity is only growing by the day.

Image: Getty Images