Rashmika Mandanna's fans shouldn't miss this video; watch it now

Rashmika Mandana, also known as India's national crush, is now generating headlines with every beat she plays. The actress has a busy schedule ahead of her, with back-to-back shootings. Rashmika never misses an opportunity to amuse her admirers with her cheeky and vibrant appearance, despite having her hands full and no time on her hands.

Recently the actress was seen sharing a short video in which she humorously gives a very adorable nod referring to it as her preparation before she makes any video. She wrote the caption -

Rashmika is currently ranked high at the box office and is being praised for her performance in 'Pushpa.' Rashmika Mandanna's film has yet to be released. Still, the queen already has three major Bollywood blockbusters under her belt.

Recently, Rashmika took to her Insta page and shared a BTS from the sets of her film ‘Animal’, which is currently on the floors. In the pic, we can see a glimpse of her character. The star looks captivating in the latest upload with a tiny smirk peeking out. Rashmika captioned the snap as ‘The Usual’ indicating her everyday routine on the sets of her upcoming film.

She is now working on Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye. Following Sulthan, she secured a deal with Thalapathy Vijay for her second Tamil film, which is now in production. 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will include her.