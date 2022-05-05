Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna's fans shouldn't miss this video; watch it now

    Rashmika Mandanna's charisma never fails to captivate her fans and followers. She is now a pan-India celebrity with a sizable fan following.

    Rashmika Mandanna's fans shouldn't miss this video; watch it now RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 5, 2022, 8:07 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandana, also known as India's national crush, is now generating headlines with every beat she plays. The actress has a busy schedule ahead of her, with back-to-back shootings. Rashmika never misses an opportunity to amuse her admirers with her cheeky and vibrant appearance, despite having her hands full and no time on her hands.

    The expression queen, Rashmika Mandanna, never misses impressing the audience with her cuteness and charm. She is a pan India star now and enjoys a huge fan base. Recently Rashmika Mandana showed how she preps herself before making a video.

    Recently the actress was seen sharing a short video in which she humorously gives a very adorable nod referring to it as her preparation before she makes any video. She wrote the caption - 

    "How I prep myself before I make a work video...😅

    Rashmika is currently ranked high at the box office and is being praised for her performance in 'Pushpa.' Rashmika Mandanna's film has yet to be released. Still, the queen already has three major Bollywood blockbusters under her belt.

    Recently, Rashmika took to her Insta page and shared a BTS from the sets of her film ‘Animal’, which is currently on the floors. In the pic, we can see a glimpse of her character. The star looks captivating in the latest upload with a tiny smirk peeking out. Rashmika captioned the snap as ‘The Usual’ indicating her everyday routine on the sets of her upcoming film. 

    She is now working on Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye. Following Sulthan, she secured a deal with Thalapathy Vijay for her second Tamil film, which is now in production. 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will include her.

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 8:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look

    Lock Upp's Nisha Rawal is celebrating something special; read on RBA

    Lock Upp's Nisha Rawal is celebrating something special; read on

    Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details RBA

    Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Mollywood filmmaker arrested drb

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan; Mollywood filmmaker arrested

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken here is his recipe drb

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken; here's his recipe

    Recent Stories

    Watch Chinese woman pinned down on floor for forced Covid-19 test-tgy

    Watch:Chinese woman pinned down on floor for forced Covid-19 test

    Malaika Arora flaunts her toned legs in HOT pants; these looks are perfect for summer RBA

    (9 Pictures) Malaika Arora flaunts her toned legs in HOT pants; these looks are perfect for summer

    Thomas Gronnevik Lists 3 Crypto Mistakes You Must Steer Clear of in 2022-vpn

    Thomas Grønnevik Lists 3 Crypto Mistakes You Must Steer Clear of in 2022

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look

    Jenus - Crypto Master Kicks Confusion out of Cryptocurrency in this Candid Chat-vpn

    Jenus - Crypto Master Kicks Confusion out of Cryptocurrency in this Candid Chat

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon