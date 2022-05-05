Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details

    KGF: Chapter 2 has surpassed SS Rajamouli's RRR to become India's second-highest-grossing film after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

    Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 5, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    With KGF: Chapter 2's record-breaking box office haul, the Prashanth Neel-directed film has set another milestone in OTT platform arrangements. KGF: Chapter 2 has surpassed SS Rajamouli's RRR to become India's second-highest-grossing film after Baahubali: The Conclusion. 

    The Yash-starrer film, which was released on April 14, has surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. With such a track record, the film's producers have inked a new agreement with an OTT platform.

    According to a recent report in the Times of India, the OTT rights of KGF: Chapter 2 have been purchased by a renowned OTT platform for a record price of roughly Rs 320 crores. The film will allegedly be available for streaming on the OTT platform starting May 27 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. 

    Also Read: KGF 2 Collection Day 21: Yash’s film beats Aamir Khan's Dangal

    KGF 2 will be available on Amazon Prime, according to previous reports. It's unclear if this is the same streaming site that paid the record-breaking sum to acquire the picture.

    The film is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 from 2018. The action drama film set in the 1970s and based on the power dynamics of the Kolar Gold Fields has captivated spectators. Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Archana Jois, and Prakash Raj appear in the film, which was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film is also the most expensive Kannada film to date.

    Also Read: RRR, Beast, Acharya on OTT: Here's where, when you can watch the films

    KGF 2 has now become the second "Hindi" film to achieve a box office record, according to trade experts Ramesh Bala and Taran Adarsh, who tweeted on Wednesday. The film has surpassed Aamir Khan's 2016 sports movie Dangal's lifetime box office collection of Rs 387.38 crore.

    Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's film creates records at regional as well as worldwide box office

    It should be mentioned that KGF: Chapter 1 is currently available on Amazon Prime, and the sequel will most likely be available on the same OTT platform.
     

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Mollywood filmmaker arrested drb

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan; Mollywood filmmaker arrested

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken here is his recipe drb

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken; here's his recipe

    Box Office Report Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April Bollywood share is just 12.48 per cent

    Box Office Report: Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April; Bollywood share is just 12.48%

    Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial Actress breaks down as she speaks of physical abuse drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Actress breaks down as she speaks of physical abuse

    Here is why India was chosen as country of honour at Cannes Marche Du Film drb

    Here’s why India was chosen as ‘country of honour at Cannes’ Marche Du Film

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City failure to reach final is a tough pill to swallow-ayh

    UCL: Pep Guardiola admits City's failure to reach final is a tough pill to swallow

    Ginger tea to soaked dry fruits 5 home remedies to keep your menstrual pain at bay gcw

    Ginger tea to soaked dry fruits: 5 home remedies to keep your menstrual pain at bay

    Yash after KGF: Chapter 2 - Here's what 'Rocking Star' is doing post blockbuster RBA

    Yash after KGF: Chapter 2 - Here's what 'Rocking Star' is doing post blockbuster

    Poco M4 5G smartphone launched in India Know price colours and specs gcw

    Poco M4 5G smartphone launched in India; Know price, colours and specs

    Rajasthan riots CM Ashok Gehlot dares Amit Shah to order probe 7 states

    'Order probe into riots': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dares Amit Shah

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon