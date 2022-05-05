Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details

With KGF: Chapter 2's record-breaking box office haul, the Prashanth Neel-directed film has set another milestone in OTT platform arrangements. KGF: Chapter 2 has surpassed SS Rajamouli's RRR to become India's second-highest-grossing film after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The Yash-starrer film, which was released on April 14, has surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. With such a track record, the film's producers have inked a new agreement with an OTT platform.

According to a recent report in the Times of India, the OTT rights of KGF: Chapter 2 have been purchased by a renowned OTT platform for a record price of roughly Rs 320 crores. The film will allegedly be available for streaming on the OTT platform starting May 27 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Also Read: KGF 2 Collection Day 21: Yash’s film beats Aamir Khan's Dangal

KGF 2 will be available on Amazon Prime, according to previous reports. It's unclear if this is the same streaming site that paid the record-breaking sum to acquire the picture.

The film is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 from 2018. The action drama film set in the 1970s and based on the power dynamics of the Kolar Gold Fields has captivated spectators. Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Archana Jois, and Prakash Raj appear in the film, which was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film is also the most expensive Kannada film to date.

Also Read: RRR, Beast, Acharya on OTT: Here's where, when you can watch the films

KGF 2 has now become the second "Hindi" film to achieve a box office record, according to trade experts Ramesh Bala and Taran Adarsh, who tweeted on Wednesday. The film has surpassed Aamir Khan's 2016 sports movie Dangal's lifetime box office collection of Rs 387.38 crore.

Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's film creates records at regional as well as worldwide box office

It should be mentioned that KGF: Chapter 1 is currently available on Amazon Prime, and the sequel will most likely be available on the same OTT platform.

