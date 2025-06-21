- Home
Let's look at the first-day box office collection of the film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna.
Dhanush is a well-known and talented actor. He is making his mark in Kollywood, Tollywood, Bollywood, and even Hollywood. His latest film is Kuberaa, a pan-Indian project directed by Sekhar Kammula. This is his second Telugu film after Vaathi. In Kuberaa, Dhanush takes on a unique role where he plays a beggar.
Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Dhanush in Kuberaa, with Nagarjuna playing the villain. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas. Kuberaa was released worldwide yesterday. In Tamil Nadu, the first show started at 9 am. Fans celebrated with drums and dancing as Dhanush joined them to watch the first show.
Kuberaa's first-day collection
Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life collected ₹10 crore on its first day in Tamil Nadu, even though it flopped. In comparison, Kuberaa earned only ₹3.5 crore on day one in Tamil Nadu. This has raised doubts about its box office performance. The film was made on a ₹120 crore budget, with Dhanush paid ₹30 crore.