3 5

Image Credit : Kuberaa poster

Kuberaa receives mixed reviews

Released amidst huge expectations, Kuberaa has faced a slight setback in terms of reviews. The film has received only mixed reviews. Moreover, the length of the film is also said to be a drawback. Many people have expressed the opinion that the 3-hour duration tests the patience of the audience. Despite the mixed reviews, everyone is praising Dhanush's performance. Some are even saying that he might get a National Award for this film.