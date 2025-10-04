Rashmika Mandanna recently sparked debate after making a cheeky remark about her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor, leaving the audience laughing sarcastically.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna made a revelation, stating that she would date Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ranvijay Singh, in Animal and thinks she could "change him with love." Obviously maintaining the smile, she said, "Yes, I would date Ranvijay. I think I could change him with love" when asked by Bollywood Bubble whether she could ever think of dating a man like Ranvijay, who was shown as an intense and emotionally volatile character in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna Makes Controversial Comments On Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika explained the reasoning behind her thinking: that Ranvijay's aggressive and problematic character was borne out of deep emotional neglect and hurt. "He is not a bad person; he is just misunderstood. Sometimes all someone needs to become better is genuine love and care," she said.

Sharing the opinions, which attracted instant recognition from the viewers, were hailed either for being brave or highly idealistic. Some went on to express that this speaks for Rashmika's unique perspective on people and her emotional depth, while others joked that it takes "a lot of courage" to date a guy like Ranvijay.

Audience Reactions to Rashmika's Admission

The comments section was flooded soon after the clip surfaced on social media. One fan wrote, "Only Rashmika can say she would change Animal's Ranvijay with love. True Gitanjali energy." Another commented, "Rashmika really believes in healing toxic masculinity with affection, and that's both bold and heartwarming".

The chemistry of Rashmika and Ranbir on the screen

In Animal, Rashmika acted with Ranvijay's wife, Gitanjali, together with a woman who loves her husband unconditionally but has a hard time dealing with his violence. One of the movie's hottest discussions was around the emotional intensity shared between Rashmika and Ranbir. Their chemistry connected with audiences perfectly, voicing little moments of warmth amidst the heavy themes of the film.

Set against the backdrop of power, rage, and redemption, the film revolves around the complicated father-son relationship. While Ranbir's performance garnered acclaim from all quarters, it was Rashmika's portrayal of Gitanjali that gave the much-needed emotional crutch for the narrative.