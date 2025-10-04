The official release date for Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film The Girlfriend, set to premiere on November 7, 2025, in multiple languages.

Fans of Rashmika Mandanna have an occasion to celebrate, as the release date for her much-anticipated film "The Girlfriend" has been officially announced. The romantic drama is slated to hit the theaters on November 7, 2025, in several languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend Release Date

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend centers around modern relationships, love, and compatibility. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead role while Dheekshith Shetty will be her hero. Koushik Mahata, Rohini, and Rao Ramesh will also give their performances, providing a strong supporting cast for the lead pair.

Teaser and Music Release

The makers released a teaser showing the light moments and emotional moments shared by Rashmika and Dheekshith, giving a wide glimpse into the narrative of the film. The teaser concludes with an announcement about the release, driving the anticipation for the film among fans further. Besides, a romantic track called "Em Jaruguthondhi", released from the film, maintains the buzz around it.

This announcement beats with excitement among fans as they wait for Rashmika to set the screen ablaze with another of her performances. The film's release falls during the phase of heightened public interest in the actress relating to her personal life, making the screening a much-anticipated event.

With an interesting plot, excellent performances, and the stardom of Rashmika, "The Girlfriend" is fast shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of 2025. Then expect some fun and entertaining fare packed with romance, drama, and relatable storytelling this November when it hits the theaters.