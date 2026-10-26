Rashmika Mandanna has finally responded to the online trolling surrounding her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda over the past few days. The actress penned a lengthy note on social media, addressing the controversy. Keep scrolling to know more!

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been dominating our Instagram feeds for the past couple of days, and not for the right reasons. Yes, you read that right. Ever since the duo made their presence felt on Koffee With Karan Season 9, they have become targets of online trolls and criticism. The reason? A few alleged insensitive comments made by Vijay towards his wife, which the internet found ‘humiliating.’

Rashmika Mandanna Hits Back at Trolls

Not just that, even a few podcasts they did to promote their film Ranabaali were not well-received by viewers. Vijay was called out for revealing that he asked Rashmika to ask him 100 times to marry her. Or take Rashmika revealing that she ‘puts him to sleep’ before calling it a night. These subtle remarks took no time to go viral on the internet, and the public had their opinions. Tremendous reels, videos, and posts were shared about the couple, with Vijay being called a ‘red flag’ and Rashmika being shamed for being ‘too obsessed’ with her man.

Rashmika Pens STRONG Post on Instagram

Now, putting an end to all these whispers and opinions, Rashmika took to Instagram and dropped a heartfelt note calling out the trolls. She stood firm in her opinion and called out a part of this fiasco as ‘feminism dressed as bullying.’ She also revealed that she is ‘obsessed with her man’ and that they will continue to choose each other till the end.

Take a look!

Vijay Devrakonda Supports His Wife!

The actor also took to his Instagram and penned a strong note amid the online trolling. He wrote, " My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right

For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed.

If its me and her against the world - so be it

Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily.

Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go fuck themselves. :))

Deverakonda Vijay Sai."