Vijay Devrakonda keeps his promise, sents 100 fans to Manali; see inside flight video

    Taking to social media, Vijay Devrakonda posted a story of his 100 fans in a jet, looking super excited for the trip. They are hooting and cheering for Vijay in the video.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    Liger star Vijay Deverakonda's all-expenses-paid trip to Manali for his fans is on, and how! He has been dedicatedly financing travels for his supporters for the past 5 years. After a social media survey this year revealed that his followers like mountains, he decided to honour his promise and take them to Manali!

    Vijay took to social media to share a video of his followers aboard a plane appearing enthusiastic about the trip; they are hooting and cheering for Vijay in the video.

    He added a caption: 

    "Cutest ❤️ they sent me a video from their flight this morning. They are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy🥰 #deverasanta "

    Furthermore, Vijay Deverakonda established this custom a long time ago. In his first year, he went to Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank. He randomly chose 50 admirers who followed Vijay on social media and gave them wonderful presents - all from the actor himself.

    The following year, Vijay uploaded a video in which he encouraged every one of his followers and admirers to shower their wishes with the hashtag '#DevaraSanta.' He promised to grant at least 9-10 of the desires and perhaps many more. Last year, he presented the names of the hundred winners, each of whom will get ten thousand rupees as a Christmas gift.

    Also Read: Shehzada Review: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's rom-com worth watching? Read this NOW

    On the job front, Vijay has landed some fantastic opportunities in the brand sector. Aside from that, he will appear in Khushi, two unnamed films—one with v director Parasuram and the other with VD12.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
