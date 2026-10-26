Singer Shilpa Rao's Mumbai performance was cut short after her mic was turned off due to scheduling delays. Her husband and the singer expressed disappointment over the disrespectful treatment received during the Bollywood Music Project event.

Shilpa Rao's Performance Cut Short in Mumbai

Singer Shilpa Rao’s performance at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai came to an abrupt end on Saturday, October 24, after her microphone was switched off amid scheduling delays. Videos from the event showed the singer trying to address and thank the audience before she was rushed off the stage. The Kutle Khan Project began its performance while Rao was still standing at one end of the stage.

Husband Ritesh Krishnan Reacts to the Incident

Now, her husband Ritesh Krishnan has reacted to the incident and spoke about the way the singer was treated during the event. In a post that Krishnan shared on his Instagram account, he shared his disappointment over the incident and said it was difficult for him to watch his wife being treated that way. He also spoke about her bond with her fans and how much their support means to her.

“I felt angry. I felt disappointed. I felt helpless!! And more than anything, it hurt to see someone I love and admire so deeply being put through this. People know Shilpa Rao as the voice behind some of the most beautiful songs,” he wrote. “But I know the woman behind that voice. I know how much her audience and her fans mean to her, and to stand there last night, watching my wife being treated with such disrespect, was something I will never forget!,” he added.

Shilpa Rao Expresses Her Disappointment

Rao had earlier shared a post on Instagram where he shared his disappointment over the incident. Thanking the audience for standing by her even after the music stopped, the singer said their support meant a lot to her. “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this,” she wrote.

Career Highlights

The singer made her playback singing debut in 2007 with Tose Naina from the film Anwar, composed by Mithoon. She gained wider recognition with Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008). Over the years, Rao has sung several popular songs, including Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ghungroo from War and Chaleya from Jawan. She has also received a National Film Award for her contribution to Indian music.