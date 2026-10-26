Ila Arun shared an emotional tribute to her brother, advertising legend Piyush Pandey, on his first death anniversary, reflecting on his legacy, his motivational advice, and the deep void left behind by his passing in October 2025.

Ila Arun Remembers Late Brother Piyush Pandey

Singer-actress Ila Arun remembered her late brother and advertising legend Piyush Pandey on his first death anniversary with an emotional note, recalling his words of advice and sharing how much she misses him. Taking to Instagram, Ila shared a message for her brother, who passed away on October 24, 2025, at the age of 70. She spoke about how his memories continue to stay with her and how difficult it has been to follow his advice to move forward in life without him. Recalling the words he often shared with her, Ila wrote, “It has been a year since you said bye bye to this world on the 25th, but you never really left us. I am surrounded by your memories, your laughter, your pictures.”

She also remembered how Piyush would encourage her to face life with confidence and keep moving forward. However, she admitted that following his advice has been difficult since his death. “You always said — front foot pe khelo, move on. But it is very difficult to follow your motivational speech when you are not there. If you are not there, there is no motivation left in life for me. But still, I promise I won’t disappoint you,” she wrote. Sharing how she continues to feel his presence in her life, Ila added, “Everything is in my heart, and I hold it close, quietly. I miss you every minute, I talk to you every minute — so you are always with us.”

The Legacy of Advertising Icon Piyush Pandey

Piyush Pandey, one of India’s best-known advertising figures, passed away on October 24, 2025. According to a relative, he had been suffering from pneumonia for several weeks after returning from a trip. His condition reportedly worsened, and he did not respond to treatment.

Professional Milestones and Achievements

Pandey began his career in advertising in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India, now known as Ogilvy India. He started as a trainee account executive before moving to the creative team, where he went on to create some of India’s most memorable advertising campaigns. His work included Asian Paints’ “Har khushi mein rang laaye”, Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai” and Fevicol’s iconic egg advertisement. In 2004, Pandey became the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. He received the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and was later honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian advertising. (ANI)