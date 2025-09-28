'Thamma' movie cast age: Ayushmann Khurrana to Rashmika Mandanna; Check here
The movie 'Thama' will be released on October 21. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are playing the lead roles. Besides them, many other celebs are also appearing in it. So, let's find out the real-life ages of its star cast
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Instagram
When will the movie 'Thama' be released?
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming horror-comedy film 'Thama' is set to release in theaters on October 21. It will feature a unique vampire love story, but with a strong dose of comedy.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna is appearing as the lead actress in the movie 'Thama'. Rashmika's real-life age is 29.
36
Image Credit : Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana is seen as the lead actor in the movie 'Thama'. Ayushmann Khurrana's real age is 41.
46
Image Credit : Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the role of the villain in this film. His real age is 51.
56
Image Credit : Instagram
Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal will be seen in the role of Ayushmann Khurrana's father in the movie 'Thama'. Paresh Rawal's real age is 70.
66
Image Credit : Instagram
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora will be seen in a cameo role in the movie 'Thama'. Malaika's real age is 51.
Latest Videos
Related Stories