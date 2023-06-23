Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral reports of former manager duping her of 80 lakhs

    Earlier this week, reports of Rashmika Mandanna's manager duping her of Rs 80 lakh went viral. The actress and her manager have issued a joint statement on the ongoing controversy. This controversy had really gone viral on social and shaken the internet. Now Rashmika breaks her silence on the same.

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna was recently in the news after reports of her manager duping her of Rs 80 lakh went viral. According to the new developments and recent updates, Rashmika and her former manager issued a joint statement officially addressing the rumours and incident. The Varisu actress and her manager have nullified and also denied the rumours. Their joint statement suggests that they parted ways amicably and quashed the speculations surrounding their departure. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of Ranbir Kapoor starrer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial much-awaited actioner-thriller bollywood film Animal whose first roar teaser featuring Ranbir has increased excitement and anticipation among fans to witness the film in theatres.

    On June 22, Rashmika and her former manager ended these rumours and ongoing speculations by issuing a joint statement. Her note read, "Rashmika Mandanna and her manager have recently announced their amicable decision to part ways! Thereby addressing the numerous reports circulating about their separation. In an official clarification, both Rashmika and her manager emphasised that there is no animosity between them and refuted the rumours surrounding their departure (sic)."

    The statement added, "They asserted their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths moving forward. This statement aims to quell the media speculation and end unfounded rumours surrounding their professional relationship (sic)."

