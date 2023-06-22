Pooja Hegde to reduce remuneration? Actress to reduce fee to 70 lakh after successive flops; read DETAILS

Actress Pooja Hegde was one of the most sought-after heroines in Indian cinema. But recent flops have led her career to an impasse, losing out on roles and being re-cast. Reports suggest that these events have led the actress to consider reducing her remuneration to acquire employment. Have a look at the details. By Mahalekshmi

Pooja Hegde’s recent collaboration with Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas has come to an end as she has been re-cast, with the filmmakers choosing to have Sree Leela as their leading lady. Hegde has been going through a tough phase as she also lost the opportunity to work with Pawan Kalyan in the movie Ustaad Bhagath Singh. But the director of the film Harish Shankar plans to bring her back as he has a certain fondness for the actress.

The choice of Sree Leela is imposing a very tough issue for Pooja Hegde. Her demand of Rs. 4 crores for the film took the producers at Mythri Movie Makers, and they chose Sree Leela who demanded two crores less. The popularity factor was also favouring Sree Leela, which was another contributing factor in the choice. She has had some good work with well-known actors, stepping above Hegde’s recent flops. Additionally, actress Samyuktha has been gaining applause for her portrayal of Nandini in Virupaksha. With successful films in her career list, she is now demanding a fee ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore. This will also halt Hegde in her tracks as she reduces payment.

Mythri Movie Makers have also selected Sakshi Vaidya as the second heroine. Recent reports reveal that the production house is considering offering Pooja Hegde a role in the film, but for an item song, with a proposed payment of 70 Lakh. This would prove somewhat fatal for the actress as her remuneration has taken a huge hit, dropping by big numbers for the same film and also a significantly smaller role or rather appearance.

These events raise questions that are difficult to answer. It raises an eyebrow at Hegde’s career, if she has reached the red light or will there be a project that will bring her back to where she was and belonged. All the audience can do is keep an eye out.