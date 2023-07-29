RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut bashes Ranveer Singh for looking 'cartoonish' ; tells Karan Johar to 'retire'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning to express her strong disapproval of Karan Johar's latest directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, was released on Friday. In a lengthy note, Kangana compared the movie to a daily soap and accused Karan Johar of continuously regressing Indian cinema.

In her scathing remarks, Kangana questioned the need for a director like Karan Johar to spend a massive budget of 250 crore on what she perceives as a soap opera-like story, while the Indian audience is willing to watch a three-hour-long film about the origin of nuclear weapons and atomic science.

Kangana Ranaut also urged Karan Johar to retire from filmmaking, stating that he has been making the same type of films repeatedly. She criticized him for claiming to be a flag bearer of Indian cinema while, in her opinion, contributing to its regression. Kangana emphasized that instead of squandering funds, Karan Johar should step back and allow young filmmakers to create new and revolutionary films for the industry.

This is not the first time Kangana has taken a dig at Karan Johar. She also wrote a cryptic note questioning the absence of negative news or rumors surrounding her. She asked sarcastically, “Koi pata toh karo subah se nepo gang kaha busy h” which translates to ‘Someone please find out where is nepo gang busy from the morning’.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, along with supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, and Kshitee Jog. The film received predominantly positive reviews from critics and managed to collect Rs 11.10 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her role as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial project, Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut's candid remarks have once again stirred controversy in the film industry, particularly directed towards Karan Johar and his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As opinions on movies and directors vary, this incident adds to the ongoing discussions about nepotism and the portrayal of cinema in India