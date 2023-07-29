Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shabana Azmi's near departure from acting: Actress recalls harrowing experience on 'Parvarish' set

    Shabana Azmi nearly quit acting due to a humiliating dance incident on "Parvarish" set. Support from the director and co-stars encouraged her to persevere. This little incident showcased how important it is for people to surround themselves with compassionate people. Shabana went on to become of the finest actors of her time---by Amrita Ghosh

    Shabana Azmi's near departure from acting: Actress recalls harrowing experience on 'Parvarish' set ATG
    Author
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, known for her remarkable performances, recently shared a distressing incident from her early acting career when she seriously contemplated quitting the film industry. The incident occurred during the shooting of the 1977 film "Parvarish," where she faced humiliation and embarrassment on set.

    The cause of her distress was a dance number that she was required to perform in the film. Shabana, candidly admitting to having "two left feet," knew that dancing was not her forte and requested the choreographer, Kamal Master, for rehearsals. However, the choreographer was confident that she could handle the dance without practice, telling her that all she had to do was clap.

    Nervous and feeling out of her depth, Shabana Azmi attempted to learn the steps while filming with actress Neetu Singh. The contrast between her struggle and Neetu Singh's effortless moves made her self-conscious and heightened her anxiety.

    In a moment that deeply affected Shabana, Kamal Master decided to showcase her difficulty in front of the junior artists present on set. He sarcastically turned off the lights, announcing that Shabana would now teach him the dance steps. This act of humiliation left her feeling devastated and embarrassed, prompting her to leave the set in tears.

    In her distress, she discovered her car was not available, leaving her with no choice but to walk barefoot to her home in Juhu, wearing the uncomfortable attire from the film. On her way, she made a firm decision to quit acting altogether, unable to bear the humiliation she had experienced.

    However, fate had a different plan for her. Upon learning about the incident, the director of "Parvarish," Manmohan Desai, personally reached out to her. He expressed his regrets for what had happened the other day on the set. Moreover, other producers associated with the film also provided their support and encouragement, making her reconsider her decision to quit.

    One of her co-stars, Sulakshana Pandit, played a significant role in lifting Shabana's spirits. She reminded her that being the leading lady of the film she was more important to the film than the choreographer who chose to humiliate her. These words of encouragement coming from another co-star helped her to regain her mental strength consider acting again.

    After this heartwarming display of support and understanding, Shabana Azmi found the strength to continue her acting career. The incident, though traumatic, reinforced the importance of surrounding oneself with compassionate and understanding individuals in the often competitive world of the film industry.

    "Parvarish," starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, and Shabana Azmi, became quite a notable film that year but this little incident was forever etched in Shabana’s memory as to how actors face bully on the set.

    Despite the difficult start, Shabana Azmi continued to shine in her career and has become an iconic figure in Indian cinema, known for her exceptional acting prowess and contributions to the industry. Her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors and a testament to the resilience required to thrive in the world of entertainment.

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
