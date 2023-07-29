RRR 2: Ram Charan and Jr NTR to film in Africa, script in progress

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's sequel to blockbuster RRR will continue in Africa. Script development is underway. SS Rajamouli's next project with Mahesh Babu precedes RRR 2. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch this period piece on the silver-screen---by Amrita Ghosh

In a recent development, the keenly-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film RRR is in the works. Titled "RRR 2," the movie will see the continuation of the thrilling story set in the 1920s during India's struggle for independence, but this time with a twist – the story will unfold in the picturesque landscapes of Africa.

The news was revealed by none other than Vijayendra Prasad, the father of director SS Rajamouli and the mastermind behind the captivating storyline of the RRR franchise. Prasad shared that after the overwhelming success of RRR, he pitched the idea of a sequel to his son, SS Rajamouli. The sequel would follow the journey of the lead characters, Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR), as they embark on a new adventure in Africa.

SS Rajamouli, known for his creativity and vision, was impressed by the concept and urged his father to develop it into a full-fledged script. Consequently, work on the RRR 2 script is currently underway, with the focus on crafting an engaging and gripping narrative that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats, much like its predecessor did.

However, fans will have to wait a little longer before they can witness the grandeur of RRR 2 on the silver screen. Rajamouli is currently busy with his next project, teaming up with superstar Mahesh Babu. As per Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's undivided attention lies on completing this venture before delving into the sequel. "Knowing my son's temperament, he will not pay any attention to the sequel idea till the movie with Mahesh is finished. After that, if he likes my script and if both the heroes like the script and if they have the time..." Prasad added.

The first installment, RRR, proved to be a monumental success, not only in India but also internationally. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the brave Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively, the film garnered immense appreciation for its gripping storyline, outstanding performances, and breathtaking action sequences. It also featured the talented Alia Bhatt and the versatile Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, adding further star power to the already stellar cast.

With its massive success at the box office, RRR earned a staggering amount of approximately Rs 1200 crore worldwide, solidifying its place as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

As fans eagerly await more updates on RRR 2, the news of the film venturing into unexplored territories like Africa has generated excitement and curiosity. With SS Rajamouli's impeccable track record and the remarkable chemistry between Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR 2 promises to be another cinematic spectacle that will captivate audiences worldwide.

