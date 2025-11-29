Former US First Lady Melania Trump has launched her own production company, Muse Films. The announcement precedes a feature documentary, 'Melania', directed by Brett Ratner, set for a January 30, 2026 theatrical release via Amazon MGM Studios.

Melania Trump Launches Production Company 'Muse Films'

US First Lady Melania Trump announced the creation of her own production company, Muse Films. Announced on Trump's official social media channels, the First Lady shared that she has launched Muse Films. The announcement comes ahead of the release of the Amazon MGM Studios feature documentary about her, Melania, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS My new production company," Trump wrote alongside a video that showcased the company's logo. "MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theatres worldwide on January 30th, 2026." Muse was reportedly the Secret Service code name for Trump during President Donald Trump's first term in office, as per the outlet. https://x.com/MELANIATRUMP/status/1994401080634212512?s=20

About the 'Melania' Documentary

The Melania doc from director Brett Ratner, his first film since he was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment, has been produced with Trump's participation. A three-part docuseries will later accompany the film.

Unprecedented Access to the First Lady-Elect

"Melania offers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration, through the eyes of the First Lady-elect herself," the official logline describes of the doc.

"Step inside Melania Trump's world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition and re-enters public life with her family. With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations and never-before-seen environments, Melania showcases Mrs Trump's return to one of the world's most powerful roles," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon will release the film exclusively in theatres in the U.S. and select territories overseas on Jan. 30, 2026. (ANI)