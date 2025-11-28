Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar has landed in unexpected controversy after the family of Late Major Mohit Sharma moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on its release. The legal dispute has sparked discussions on consent.

Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated action-drama, Dhurandhar, has found itself in a controversy days ahead of its scheduled release. The family members of Late Major Mohit Sharma—one of India's most acclaimed Army officers and an Ashok Chakra awardee-have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the movie's release. Their petition has subsequently invoked fresh discussions on ethical limits when it comes to larger-than-life portrayals of such heroes on the screen.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Legal Trouble

The family asserts in their petition that Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar bears extraordinarily close resemblance to the real-life events and operations of Major Sharma, yet the film never claimed to be a biography. They claim that some visuals, themes, and character elements apparently point to his covert missions and his military service.

The family claims that if the film has taken inspiration from the life or valor of Major Sharma, then it should not be released without their consent or due authorization from the defence authorities. The family fears that sensitive aspects may be misinterpreted or dramatized concerning national security.

Priority Requests to the Court

The petition will ask for an immediate temporary stay on the release of the film.

A private prem screening for the family before it hits theatres

Assure that filmmakers get the right permissions from the Indian Army, if at all, for any alleged similarities between real-life events in the film and that of major event.

For them, it's not only a legal battle but an emotional fight for the dignity of a martyr whose legacy is of immense value to the nation.

What the Filmmakers Clarified

Director Aditya Dhar and the production team have issued a clean statement stating that Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is an entirely fictitious narrative. They still hold that the story does not draw any likeness to the life of Major Mohit Sharma nor does it resemble any type of narrative pertaining to a real-life military figure. The makers have also assured that they do respect India's armed forces and will not portray a soldier's testimony in their story without official approval or family connections.

This now goes to the Delhi High Court, which will decide whether release can go ahead as planned, or whether the film will need to be reviewed before public screening. Until that time, the whole affair has made an unexpected twist in the film's publicity run.