Alia Bhatt faces anger as netizens accuse her of 'lying' after old video of 'lipstick' goes VIRAL

Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she doesn't follow the traditional style of applying lipstick. In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt opened up on her way of applying lipstick and how it is weird. Netizens accused her of lying in the video as they dug out her old video of applying lipstick.

Gangubai Kathiawadi fame eminent Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently created a stir on social media after she revealed in a recent video that actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor would often ask her to wipe off her lipstick when he was her boyfriend because he liked her natural lip colour. The video sparked massive anger on social media, with netizens calling Ranbir "a controlling husband" and also slammed Alia Bhatt for trying to depict and glorify her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor's misogynistic behaviour with her by passing it off as just a weird thing. In the video, posted by Vogue India on its official Instagram account, Alia gives fans a glimpse of how she applies the lipstick. She shares, "The way I apply my lipstick is not considered normal. It is a bit weird," says Alia, who takes the lipstick and moves her mouth across it to apply colour to her lips.

ALSO READ: Are Britney Spears, Sam Asghari heading for divorce? Know details

Following the viral video, a Reddit user dug out an old video in which Alia was witnessed applying the lipstick in a traditional style and accused her of lying. "Why is Alia lying about the way she puts on lipstick lol?", the user asked as they shared the video from what appears to be one of her vlogs.

In the now VIRAL and controversial video from Vogue, After applying the lipstick, Alia Bhatt said, "The reason I do this. I will tell you why, is because a lot of time after eating, I touch up my lipstick. I do not know. I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick. I thought that was just something I worked out for myself. Then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he was not my husband when he was my boyfriend as well], says when we used to go out at night. He used to say Wipe that lipstick off. Wipe that off. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip."

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt erupts fury among netizens as she reveals husband Ranbir Kapoor tells her to 'wipe off' lipstick