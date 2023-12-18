Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ranveer Singh joins icons: Madame Tussauds London unveils his wax statues, here's who dressed figures attire

    On Monday, Ranveer Singh shared pictures on his Instagram where he revealed that he debuted his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh has managed to establish a good name in the Indian film industry and has strong content-driven and commercial films to his credit. The actor has carved out a space for himself in the world of filmmaking and is one of the most bankable figures in show business. Having been in the profession for nearly a decade, the actor, on the other hand, has accomplished yet another milestone for his rising stardom. The actor recently debuted his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London.

    The wax statues 

    An emotional Ranveer Singh, wearing one of his brightest smiles, pondered on his journey and composed a sincere note of thanks while sharing a bundle of images from the museum on his Instagram. He wrote that while he was growing up, he was enthralled by old images of his parents with some of the world's most renowned and significant persons, only to discover that they were wax figures at London's famed Madame Tussauds.

    Wax statues clothing

    Ranveer Singh was involved in the creative process of the wax statues from start to finish, specifically selecting different styles for his figures. The neon sherwani is made by Manish Arora which he created for Ranveer's wedding ceremonies and paid respect to Ranveer's culture and history. 

    Hundreds of individually embroidered embellishments and extravagant leopard head-shoulder designs accent the eye-catching ensemble, which is brought together with a triple-layered diamond and pearl necklace and eight huge gemstone set rings. The Singapore model wears a stunning tailored tuxedo with a velvet coat and flower decorations. Designed by Gaurav Gupta and worn by Ranveer to the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards, the figure was gratefully gifted by Ranveer himself.

    Professional front

    The 38-year-old actor will be seen in 'Singham 3' alongside Ajay Devgn. In the sequel of 'Don' in which he replaces Shah Rukh Khan in 'Don 3'. 

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
