    Have Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny parted ways due to 'hectic schedules'? Here's what we know

    Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly parted ways a few weeks ago after being in a relationship for about 10-12 months.

    Have Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny parted ways due to 'hectic schedules'? Here's what we know
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    The romance between model Kendall Jenner and music sensation Bad Bunny made headlines earlier this year. However, their frequent public appearances in recent months have fueled rumors of a separation. According to various sources, the couple has officially split up. Jenner, who previously split from Devin Booker in 2022, had a single period before meeting the Puerto Rican artist. This alleged split adds their names to a litany of high-profile Hollywood stars who have split up within a year, including Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner, Ariana Grande, and Britney Spears. 

    Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny separation

    Kendall and Bunny's romance ended discreetly a few weeks ago and according to News18, a close source close to 'The Kardashians' star revealed saying that "There's no bad blood. They're still in contact. Due to their hectic schedules, their relationship has been strained." The insider went on to say that Bunny's hectic schedule owing to his planned tour in 2024 was the key reason for their breakup. Surprisingly, neither the couple nor their representatives have issued an official statement on the subject.

    Last public appearance

    According to sources, their last public appearance was at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, where Bad Bunny was both a host and a musical guest on the show.

    Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny dating phrase

    During a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber in February, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner sparked romance rumors. Mutual friends introduced them, according to People, after the rapper chose to relocate to Los Angeles.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
