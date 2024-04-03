Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins back with another 'naughty-bold' video on sex problem in men-WATCH

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh reunites with Johnny Sins for another 'bold' video on sexual awareness, Similar to the age-old TVCs. Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, “It’s bold to care.” 

    Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins back with another 'naughty-bold' video on sex problem in men-WATCH RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins collaborated yet again for a sexual awareness video. The actor, who is a brand ambassador for a sexual health company, posted a new video on his Instagram account on Wednesday morning in which he doubled as the host of a TV commercial. In the video, Ranveer addressed the difficulties that guys face in the bedroom. He then suggests a product from his brand that may be useful.

    As proof that it has benefitted individuals, Ranveer invites a 'businessman' named Johnny Sins, who utilised the product and was pleased with it. Johnny was shown speaking in English as a guy dubbed for him in Hindi, as is customary in TV commercials. He then returns on the screen as Dr. Johnny Science, explaining how to utilise the product. Johnny was about to drop his trousers when Ranveer stopped him and asked him to describe the usage rather than expose it.

    Also Read: ROKAFIED: Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth gets engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya

    Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, “It’s bold to care.” The video has left everyone in splits. Many took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “This marketing campaign is genius ,” a comment read. “Keep these coming! ,” added another. “The only superstar to take a bold step to speak about men’s sexual health and wellness ,” praised a fan.

    Also Read: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film 'Joker: Folie à Deux's trailer to release on THIS date

    Last year, Ranveer and Johnny starred in another commercial for the brand. At the time, in a statement to the press, Ranveer said, “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence to raise awareness and make a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to change how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.”
     

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    VIDEO "Double sweat, double fun!", says Jyothika while her workout session with Suriya RBA

    (VIDEO) "Double sweat, double fun!", says Jyothika while her workout session with Suriya

    Did Prithviraj Sukumaran drink Vodka before shooting nude scene for Aadujeevitham The Goat Life? RBA

    Did Prithviraj Sukumaran drink Vodka before shooting nude scene for 'Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life'?

    Joaquin Phoenix Lady Gaga film Joker Folie a Deux trailer to release on THIS date RBA

    Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film 'Joker: Folie à Deux's trailer to release on THIS date

    Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Apsara's ex-husband denies domestic violence allegations during their marriage rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Apsara's ex-husband denies domestic violence allegations during their marriage

    Randeep Hooda claims Alia Bhatt is 'unfairly targeted' by Kangana Ranaut RKK

    Randeep Hooda claims Alia Bhatt is 'unfairly targeted' by Kangana Ranaut

    Recent Stories

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur rkn

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur

    SHOCKING Outrage erupts after 63-year-old priest married 12-year-old girl in Ghana, police investigate matter snt

    SHOCKING! Outrage erupts after 63-year-old priest married 12-year-old girl in Ghana, police investigate matter

    Home Ministry revokes licenses of 5 NGOs for violations including misuse of grants: Report AJR

    Home Ministry revokes licenses of 5 NGOs for violations including misuse of grants: Report

    Apple likely to launch entry-level AirPods Lite this year, may cost THIS much gcw

    Apple likely to launch entry-level AirPods Lite this year, may cost THIS much

    Heatwave alert: 6 ways to prevent yourself if you need to step outdoors RKK EAI

    Heatwave alert: 6 ways to prevent yourself if you need to step outdoor

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon