Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins back with another 'naughty-bold' video on sex problem in men-WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins collaborated yet again for a sexual awareness video. The actor, who is a brand ambassador for a sexual health company, posted a new video on his Instagram account on Wednesday morning in which he doubled as the host of a TV commercial. In the video, Ranveer addressed the difficulties that guys face in the bedroom. He then suggests a product from his brand that may be useful.

As proof that it has benefitted individuals, Ranveer invites a 'businessman' named Johnny Sins, who utilised the product and was pleased with it. Johnny was shown speaking in English as a guy dubbed for him in Hindi, as is customary in TV commercials. He then returns on the screen as Dr. Johnny Science, explaining how to utilise the product. Johnny was about to drop his trousers when Ranveer stopped him and asked him to describe the usage rather than expose it.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, “It’s bold to care.” The video has left everyone in splits. Many took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “This marketing campaign is genius ,” a comment read. “Keep these coming! ,” added another. “The only superstar to take a bold step to speak about men’s sexual health and wellness ,” praised a fan.

Last year, Ranveer and Johnny starred in another commercial for the brand. At the time, in a statement to the press, Ranveer said, “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence to raise awareness and make a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to change how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.”

